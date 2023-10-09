LOEWE and On's Cloudtilt Sneaker Celebrates the Craft of Movement

LOEWE and On Running have collaboratively unveiled the Cloudtilt, a cutting-edge lifestyle shoe that blends technical design with Swiss engineering. The sneaker introduces a unique silhouette with adaptable Clouds, ensuring seamless weight transfer from heel to toe, embodying limitless expression through motion.

At its core, the Cloudtilt features CloudTec Phase, an avant-garde midsole tech derived from computer simulations, streamlining cushioning for a lightweight, fluid stride and offering superior wear comfort by being calibrated with a Finite Element Analysis software.

Furthermore, the shoe boasts a knitted sock-like build with speed laces and collaborative LOEWE × On branding. Its EVA foam outer sole provides a soft landing, strategically using rubber in high-contact areas. The engineered mesh upper, made from 99% recycled polyester, underscores the labels' shared performance and sustainability commitment. Packaging is eco-conscious too, using 100% recycled industrial materials.

The Cloudtilt will be released in two stages. The initial release, scheduled for October 12, will offer a versatile color range, including options like all white, all black, lime green, khaki green, forever blue, purple rose and all navy. The second release, expected in January 2024, will introduce additional color options such as sand, wild rose, slate grey and beet red.

Priced at $450 USD, the sneaker will be available via LOEWE and On's website. Make sure to take a look at the campaign, shot by Thibaut Grevet, in the gallery above.

