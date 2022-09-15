Loewe Gives Its Iconic Bags a Puffy Makeover

Loewe returns to the bag sphere as it unveils its latest lineup of reimagined classics. Originally seen during the label’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, the release highlights pieces like the Puzzle, Goya, Flamenco and Puzzle Hobo in updated forms and colors.

A new take on the modern classics, the luxury label rendered the Puzzle in an earthy palette ranging from vintage green, plum rose, aquamarine, black, pecan, orange and scuba blue. Every piece is punctuated with bright accents to emphasize the form and the silhouette, adding a sense of sharp, vibrant attitude. Meanwhile, the Goya, Flamenco and Puzzle Hobo are puffed with natural goose feathers and finished with gold Anagram to deliver a cushioned look. The new iterations arrive in five colorways like clay green, black, dark chocolate, camel and plum rose.

Loewe’s eyewear line has also received a puffer makeover. The latest offerings are detailed with big inflated frames in bright primary colors and capped off with a new silk-screened logo.

Take a detailed look at the gallery above. Loewe’s FW22 bags and accessories are available at the brand’s stores.