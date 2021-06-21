This Lodge Dutch oven is one of our favorite Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals

A Dutch oven is the ultimate kitchen workhorse. You can use it to bake bread, braise meat, simmer sauces and more. Plus, this piece of cookware makes a great gift. One of the best Dutch ovens we've tested, the Lodge 6-Quart Dutch Oven, is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

During testing, the Lodge 6-Quart Dutch Oven scored highly in a variety of cooking tests. The bread we baked emerged with a perfectly crispy crust, our soup tasted delicious and the chicken had just enough room to cook. The one drawback of this mo is its smaller-than-average size relative to the best Dutch oven we've tested. However, the 6-quart size is great for single folks, couples and anyone with limited storage space.

It also comes in a variety of colors, many of which are included in this Prime Day sale: blue, desert sage, indigo, lagoon, lilac, midnight chrome, oyster white, pumpkin, sandalwood and storm blue.

