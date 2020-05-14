LodeRock Advisors launches LodeRock Research led by award-winning equity analyst Greg MacDonald

Company to provide institutional-quality research to help corporate issuers raise awareness

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 /CNW/ - LodeRock Advisors, Canada's leading capital markets communication firm, today announced the launch of LodeRock Research, a new venture that will provide institutional-quality equity research of small- and mid-cap public companies. Technology and regulatory trends have resulted in a substantial decline in equity research, and LodeRock Research is focused on filling the void – helping companies improve visibility and enabling investors to discover new investment ideas from a trusted source.

LodeRock (CNW Group/LodeRock Advisors Inc.)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LodeRock Research is led by Greg MacDonald, CFA, a veteran of Bay Street with more than 25 years of experience as an award-winning equity analyst covering U.S. and Canadian stocks in New York and Toronto. During his career on the sell side, Greg covered various sectors, including telecom, media and technology companies. Greg was TopGunSM ranked by Brendan Wood for multiple years; ranked top three in sector stock picking by Starmine for five of the last ten years he wrote active coverage; and ranked the #1 overall large-cap stock picker in Canada in 2006. From 2012 to 2019, Greg was the Canadian Head of Research for an international investment dealer, where the team achieved a significant improvement in their Brendan Wood rankings.

"Analyst research has always been foundational to the awareness-building process for our advisory clients, yet it's harder and harder to obtain because of the fundamental changes we are seeing to both the sell side and buy side," said Craig Armitage, co-founder of LodeRock Advisors. "Equity research budgets have been cut in half in the past decade1 and our expectation is there will be an intensifying need for thoughtful research that drives engagement with the Street. We've known Greg for many years, and he brings tremendous credibility, insight and investor relationships to his role leading this new business."

Story continues

"I've witnessed first-hand how changing sell-side economics have affected the ability for small- and mid-cap issuers to find analyst coverage," said Greg MacDonald. "Many great companies are under-covered, and this increases their cost of capital. LodeRock Research will look to fill this growing void. I've also learned over many years what institutional investors need to support their investment process, and our product is designed with their wish list in mind."

Much like credit rating agencies, LodeRock Research's fee-based research is governed by policies designed to assure quality, integrity and objectivity in the analytical process. The company uses a proprietary screening method to identify issuers with the fundamentals to attract institutional interest. The research will be distributed broadly through leading platforms, including Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters, as well as the company's proprietary distribution list.

About LodeRock Advisors

LodeRock is a Toronto-based capital markets communication firm. We help companies chart a path to success in the capital markets through customized communications programs that combine strategic advice with hands-on execution from senior practitioners. With more than 200 years of collective experience in investor relations, equity research and investment management, our team has informed answers based on deep, real-world experience.

1 Source: Frost Consulting

SOURCE LodeRock Advisors Inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/14/c0579.html