Locust attack, border row and more: A round-up of the top stories
A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.
COVID-19: India is 9th worst-affected country
The country has now surpassed Turkey and Iran. Read More
PM Modi not in 'good mood' over border row with China: Trump
Reiterating his offer to mediate on the border dispute between India and China, US President Donald Trump has said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read More
Centre to deploy choppers and drones to control locust swarms
The Centre is in close touch with the affected states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and an advisory has been issued. Read More
India's economy seen slowing rapidly in march quarter, with worse to come
The full impact of the lockdown on manufacturing and services will become more apparent in the June quarter, with Goldman Sachs predicting a 45% contraction from a year ago. Read More
Investigators find Rs 30 million in wreckage of crashed Pak aircraft
Flight PK-8303 from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near Karachi International Airport, with only two passengers miraculously surviving the crash. Read More
Twenty20 World Cup schedule under 'very high risk'
The International Cricket Council deferred decisions over the tournament until its next board meeting on June 10. Read More
France to reopen bars, restaurants and cafes from June 2
In the capital Paris, where the risk of coronavirus spread remains higher than in the rest of the mainland, only the outside terraces of eating and drinking establishments can reopen to clients. Read More