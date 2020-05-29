Locust attack, border row and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Housekeeping staff members prepare beds in a temporary quarantine facility for the incoming passengers inside a closed terminal building at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. (Photo by Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

COVID-19: India is 9th worst-affected country

The country has now surpassed Turkey and Iran.

PM Modi not in 'good mood' over border row with China: Trump

Reiterating his offer to mediate on the border dispute between India and China, US President Donald Trump has said that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Centre to deploy choppers and drones to control locust swarms

The Centre is in close touch with the affected states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and an advisory has been issued.

India's economy seen slowing rapidly in march quarter, with worse to come

The full impact of the lockdown on manufacturing and services will become more apparent in the June quarter, with Goldman Sachs predicting a 45% contraction from a year ago.

Investigators find Rs 30 million in wreckage of crashed Pak aircraft

Flight PK-8303 from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near Karachi International Airport, with only two passengers miraculously surviving the crash.

Twenty20 World Cup schedule under 'very high risk'

The International Cricket Council deferred decisions over the tournament until its next board meeting on June 10.

France to reopen bars, restaurants and cafes from June 2

In the capital Paris, where the risk of coronavirus spread remains higher than in the rest of the mainland, only the outside terraces of eating and drinking establishments can reopen to clients.