LoCorr Funds Reaches $3 Billion in AUM

MINNEAPOLIS, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LoCorr Funds, a leader in low-correlating alternative investments, has hit a major milestone in its 10-year history. The Firm has surpassed $3 billion in AUM, with assets growing about 50% since the beginning of 2021. LoCorr offers investment solutions designed for financial professionals and individual investors who are seeking to achieve better diversification and the potential for reduced risk within their portfolios.



“We are thrilled to reach this incredible milestone,” said Kevin Kinzie, CEO of LoCorr Funds. “Our commitment to delivering education and solutions that provide portfolio diversification to our clients has been critical in propelling us to this achievement.”

With inflation on the rise, commodity volatility, rising interest rates, and the war in Ukraine weighing heavily on investors’ minds, the appetite for low-correlating solutions in the retail investment marketplace continues to grow. LoCorr remains committed to increasing the awareness and understanding of the important role these solutions can play in helping investors achieve their goals, and will continue to explore new solutions to further expand our suite of alternative offerings.

Another significant event for the Firm was its LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund (LCSAX, LCSCX, LCSIX) surpassing $1 billion in AUM. The Fund is a multi-manager commodities strategy with the flexibility to take both long and short positions in global commodity markets. The Fund seeks to provide portfolio diversification through low correlation to traditional markets and has the potential for profit during both rising and falling commodity markets.

LoCorr Funds is well known for educating financial advisors and investors about the potential advantages of including low-correlating, alternative strategies in portfolios. LoCorr’s suite of products include the LoCorr Macro Strategies Fund; LoCorr Long/Short Commodities Strategy Fund; LoCorr Market Trend Fund; LoCorr Dynamic Equity Fund; and LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund.

The Firm was founded on the belief that non-traditional investment strategies, with low correlation to stocks and bonds, can reduce risk and help increase portfolio returns. LoCorr offers investment solutions that provide the potential for positive returns in rising or falling markets, while helping to achieve diversification in investment portfolios. LoCorr Funds is headquartered in Excelsior, MN.

