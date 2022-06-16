LocoMobi World Takes Computer Vision to Another Level Connecting Businesses and Patrons With Robots and Wearables

Locomobi World Inc.
·3 min read

Featured Image for LocoMobi World Inc.

Featured Image for LocoMobi World Inc.
Featured Image for LocoMobi World Inc.

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocoMobi World announced today that it has expanded its world-leading computer vision systems to better enhance the customer experience as the consumer moves to wearables and robot interaction. Locomobi World was the first to provide computer vision through its licence plate reading and image recognition technology connecting businesses and consumers with friction-less parking, tolling and other transportation businesses. LocoMobi World has now processed over 18 million transactions and has over 470,000 users in a very short period of time. Users can simply drive to parking lots and enter and exit without any need for physical interaction or mobile phones. Because it is cloud-based, people can move throughout a city or country with ease.

Now, MobiVision, which is computer vision for glasses, and Mobi, who is the first robot with computer vision for parking and enforcement, will have the same features that are processed via LocoMobi World's WorldStream cloud portal's camera-based computer vision. Parking managers, enforcement or security companies can ensure parking lots and streets are safe and easy to navigate. Robots simply patrol parking lots to make sure all cars are identified and safe. Patrollers using MobiVison can do the same.

Using LocoMobi World's merchant dashboard, businesses can interact and control offers to their customers with real-time incentives when they move around the city.

"It is really amazing to see the rapid growth of our technology and company as a whole," says co-founder and CEO Grant Furlane. "We have managed to revolutionise the use of computer vision and become the leader, and we have done this organically which is a testament to our management team. We control our destination and, hence, can react quickly to the needs of our customers."

LocoMobi World Inc. continues to seamlessly connect tenants and visitors to the LocoMobi World Inc. transportation network. Soon, users will be linked throughout the city and have exclusive offers as they navigate through the LocoMobi World network.  

About LocoMobi World Inc.

LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specialising in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, fleet and threat management solutions. Our WorldStream cloud portal is the first fully distributed cloud infrastructure management system. LocoMobi World Inc. has reinvented how people travel throughout the transportation infrastructure in terms of parking, curbside, drive-thru and security.

LocoMobi World's leading cloud-based Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, and gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access.

LocoMobi World also provides a full line of industry-leading payment kiosks, smart barrier gates, solar-powered parking meters and other innovative solutions to ensure total revenue security.

For more information, please visit the website at https://locomobiworld.com or call Grant Furlane at 416.898.3455.

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • NHL Draft: Red Wings' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Detroit Red Wings will be likely be looking to bolster an already promising forward prospect pool with the ninth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Get to know the (UEFA) Champions League

    Here are five interesting facts about the world's most prestigious football tournament (UEFA).

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Lightning worth marvelling over

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie gush over the Tampa Bay Lightning after making the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season.

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,