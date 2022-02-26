Lockout Limbo: Judge, Sale, others find fields to stay loose

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK DIDTLER
·5 min read
  • New York Yankees infielder Luke Voit fields a ground ball during informal baseball workouts at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    1/4

    Baseball Lockout

    New York Yankees infielder Luke Voit fields a ground ball during informal baseball workouts at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees infielder Luke Voit fouls off a pitch during informal baseball workout at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    2/4

    Baseball Lockout

    New York Yankees infielder Luke Voit fouls off a pitch during informal baseball workout at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Yankees infielder Luke Voit leaves the batting cage after hitting during informal baseball workout at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    3/4

    Baseball Lockout

    New York Yankees infielder Luke Voit leaves the batting cage after hitting during informal baseball workout at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • An unclaimed baseball sits outside the right field fence after a Major League Baseball player hit a home run during informal baseball workouts at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    4/4

    Baseball Lockout

    An unclaimed baseball sits outside the right field fence after a Major League Baseball player hit a home run during informal baseball workouts at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Yankees infielder Luke Voit fields a ground ball during informal baseball workouts at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
New York Yankees infielder Luke Voit fouls off a pitch during informal baseball workout at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
New York Yankees infielder Luke Voit leaves the batting cage after hitting during informal baseball workout at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
An unclaimed baseball sits outside the right field fence after a Major League Baseball player hit a home run during informal baseball workouts at the University of South Florida Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Mets
    New York Mets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Judge
    Aaron Judge
    American baseball player
  • Adam Duvall
    Adam Duvall
    American professional baseball player
  • Chris Sale
    Chris Sale
    American baseball pitcher
  • Gleyber Torres
    Gleyber Torres
    Venezuelan professional baseball infielder
  • Tony Kemp
    Tony Kemp
    American professional baseball second baseman

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge stepped into the batting cage and sent a long, high drive completely out of the park.

Far behind the left-field wall, a couple of University of South Florida students paid no attention. They walked right past the stray ball that glistened in bright sunshine on the lush green grass – they had to get to class.

Campus life carries on. The big league baseball world these days, now that’s a lot different.

Caught in lockout limbo, Judge and his New York Yankees teammates, Boston ace Chris Sale, Atlanta slugger Adam Duvall and others are doing their best to stay loose. Instead of playing on perfect diamonds in spring training games that had been set to start this weekend, they've taken to open fields all over.

“We’ve got to be ready,” Yankees infielder Gio Urshela said after a session with Gleyber Torres at Leto High School in Tampa.

“We can’t wait, just like sitting on the couch. We’ve just got to be working. We enjoy working out, like hitting, all that," he said.

There were players at one spring park — Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole and Francisco Lindor were among those this week at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, home of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins, for negotiations with owners.

Otherwise, the complexes are shut for the pros and exhibition games are canceled. So as the Major League Baseball lockout reached its 87th day Saturday, players are finding their own places to break out the bats and balls.

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp and his former Vanderbilt teammates are holding their own spring camp of sorts in Nashville, Tennessee, along with a handful of big leaguers who didn’t go to school there but are welcomed by longtime Commodores coach Tim Corbin.

Atlanta right-hander Kyle Wright is working out alongside Giants catcher Curt Casali and San Francisco outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, Kemp’s old college roommate. Most of them live within 10 minutes of each other, so there’s a support network off the diamond, too.

Duvall joined the mix Friday. Angels infielder Phil Gosselin, Pittsburgh catcher Jacob Stallings and Seattle second baseman Adam Frazier also have taken part in the workouts.

“We’ve got a lot of guys up at Vanderbilt that train. It’s a get-ready environment,” Kemp said in a phone interview. “Honestly it’s just a true blessing."

“I can’t thank Corbin enough. It’s the best, you have a bunch of guys and it makes for a good working environment because everyone is in there getting after it," he said. "Even right now we’ve been able to stay ready because we have the guys here that train in Nashville, we almost have enough to field a team.”

Kemp is a new father to 8-week-old daughter McKenna Catherine, who is now sleeping six-hour stretches at night.

“She’s been an angel baby, to be honest,” the proud pop said.

From Judge crushing balls in Tampa to Sale throwing off a mound in Fort Myers at his alma mater of Florida Gulf Coast University, lockout workouts are in full swing.

The two-hour, on-field sessions at USF have all the ingredients of normal spring training. There is stretching, throwing, defensive work and even pitchers tossing live batting practice with major league balls.

Beyond that it’s a whole different ballgame, with no fans and no stadium music.

Team rivalries are irrelevant, and major leaguers mix with minor leaguers. Judge’s teammates, DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit, have worked out with ex-Yankee Mike Ford, Baltimore’s Richie Martin, Minnesota’s Tim Beckham and Toronto’s Mallex Smith.

The South Florida players and staff have lent a hand.

“We have some great people helping us,” LeMahieu said. “They’re awesome. They’re out there grinding with us. It’s been good to work with some other guys from different organizations.”

Most of the normal amenities are nonexistent.

The big league players occupy most of the parking spots on a small stretch of grass behind the right-field fence. Others park on a nearby side street, bringing along equipment bags with names like Dodgers and Marlins stenciled on them.

There are no post-workout meals or showers. When the session ends, the players collect their gear and go to their vehicles. A few change shirts in the lot before departing.

The venues also vary greatly.

The USF Baseball Stadium opened in 2011 and is considered a facility that could host a NCAA regional or super regional.

Urshela and Torres have been at a high school about 15 minutes away from Steinbrenner Field, the currently empty Yankees’ spring training complex. The park features a quaint set of metal bleachers behind the plate and a small press box above the red-painted, third-base dugout.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Anderson might have the most unusual location — he's tossing in the parking lot of his physical therapist’s office. The right-hander, expected to start the season on the injured list because of an elbow injury, plays catch there after getting treatment.

“You’re never too big to play some catch in a parking lot,” Anderson told the Tampa Bay Times.

The labor strife has brought about challenges, but also opportunities.

The South Florida players get the chance to interact with big leaguers and are displaying extra enthusiasm while shagging batting practice. At Florida Gulf Coast, Sale threw off the mound to some of the players.

“The thing that stands out to me most about these guys is their character,” USF baseball coach Billy Mohl posted on his Twitter account. “They are great ambassadors to the game of baseball and great human beings.”

And also, the weather has cooperated. Sunny skies and warm temperatures have prevailed.

“Awesome,” LeMahieu said. “It’s good to be outside.”

___

AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Countries with the biggest real estate gap between buying and renting

    Buying real estate can be cheaper than renting in some countries, according to a report.

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Canadian tennis star Auger-Aliassime withdraws from Dubai with back injury

    Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from from this week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a back injury. Organizers of the ATP 500 tournament announced Auger-Aliassime's withdrawal on Twitter and said the 21-year-old from Montreal will be replaced in the draw by Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Auger-Aliassime, ranked ninth in the world, was seeded third in Dubai. The Canadian is off to an excellent start this season that includes his first ever ATP Tour title earlier this month

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Goran Dragic opens up on tenure with Raptors: 'Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along'

    We finally have some clarity over what went on behind the scenes during Goran Dragic’s brief but contentious time in Toronto.

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • When the All-Star break ends, the NBA's stretch run begins

    CLEVELAND (AP) — When the All-Star break ends, the stretch run begins. There isn’t much time left in the NBA season. The All-Star weekend came at about the 60-game mark for teams, far beyond the midpoint of the 82-game schedule. It’s a sprint to the finish now, and the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have to prove they have the legs to make a run. The Nets could have Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons on the floor soon to spark a surge. But the Lakers might be without Anthony Davis for more than

  • MLB makes slight moves toward players in longer lockout talk

    JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a