Lockheed Martin to interview hundreds of engineers at Fort Worth hiring event, March 4

Lockheed Martin will interview hundreds of engineers early into their careers at a hiring event in Fort Worth on Saturday, March 4.

“We’re expecting a big turnout,” Lockheed Martin officials said in a news release.

The company is looking to build its Dallas-Fort Worth area-based talent by holding interviews at a Grow in STEM hiring event for recent engineering graduates.

The event will be held at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, at 100 Houston St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lockheed Martin leaders are looking for candidates who meet the basic qualifications for early career engineering positions including aeronautical, cyber, electrical, industrial, mechanical, software, and systems engineers with 2021 to 2023 graduation dates.

Interested engineering candidates are encouraged to pre-register for the event at https://tiny.lmco.com/growinstem.

For additional information about careers at Lockheed Martin, visit lockheedmartinjobs.com.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.