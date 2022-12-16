Lockett breaks bone in hand as Seahawks battered by Niners

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his hand in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night, another blow for the struggling Seahawks.

The wide receiver got hurt on Seattle’s final possession. Lockett was hit hard and appeared to fall awkwardly on an incomplete pass with 3:47 remaining. Seattle scored a touchdown but lost 21-13 to the 49ers, its fourth defeat in five games.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said all options are being discussed about how to treat the injury, including surgery. Lockett is not expected to be available for next Saturday’s game at Kansas City but told Carroll he hopes to return for Week 17 against the New York Jets.

Lockett had seven catches for 68 yards, but saw his streak of six straight games with a touchdown catch come to an end.

Seattle also lost defensive tackle Bryan Mone to a knee injury in the first quarter. Carroll said it was an ACL injury.

