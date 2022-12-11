Lockerbie bombing suspect of 1988 Pan Am flight is in U.S. custody, says Justice Department

A key suspect in 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, which killed 270 people, the majority of them Americans, is in U.S. custody, officials confirmed Sunday.

“The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi," A Justice Department spokesman said.

He is expected to make an initial court appearance in Washington.

Two years ago, federal prosecutors charged him with destruction of an aircraft resulting in death and destruction of a vehicle of interstate commerce with an explosive.

The Libyan intelligence officer is suspected of helping make the bomb that exploded aboard the Boeing 747 while it was flying over the small Scottish town en route from London to New York.

At the time the charges were announced, then-Attorney General William Barr, who helped lead the initial investigation during his first stint as attorney general, said a "breakthrough" in the case came in 2016, when federal investigators learned that Masuda, a long-suspected co-conspirator, had been arrested and interrogated by Libyan authorities in 2012 after the collapse of the Moammar Gadhafi regime.

A copy of the interview and other evidence was provided to U.S. authorities, allegedly linking Masud to the assembly of the explosive.

According to court documents, the operation had been ordered by Libyan intelligence officials, and Gadhafi thanked Masud for "the successful attack on the United States."

U.S. officials also believe Masud was involved in the 1986 bombing of the LaBelle Discotheque in Berlin, West Germany, which killed two American service members and a Turkish woman.

In addition to the 259 people killed aboard the flight less than an hour after takeoff, 11 people on the ground were killed as the plane's wreckage scattered for miles.

