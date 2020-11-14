Lockdown Won’t Stop My Diwali Lights Shining Brighter Than Ever

“Hello everyone, and congratulations on this fantastic virtual Diwali festival which is bringing the spirit of Diwali into people’s homes while helping to keep people safe,” Boris Johnson said in an online video statement last week.

His statement was the first time I was hit by the harsh reality that this is the first time I will be spending Diwali without my family. Just like me, millions of other Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have been left to improvise with their Diwali plans after the announcement of a month-long lockdown in England.

All of us have made huge sacrifices since the pandemic hit, and I understand and respect the need for a lockdown. But with the recent call for action to ‘save Christmas’, I found myself asking whether Christmas would get cancelled in the same way Diwali has – and if our nation would even abide by the rules if it was.

Diwali is the Indian festival of light, and it also represents the start of a new religious new year. It honours the goddess Lakshmi, and celebrates the return of the deities Rama and Sita to their kingdom after a fourteen-year long exile. It’s a chance to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

The five-day festival is also a time to celebrate prosperity and positivity, but these messages are hard to keep in mind this year when I know I can’t see my elderly grandmother, who lives alone. Not to mention I am still recovering from personal and work struggles I faced in the first lockdown.

So as Hindus, Sikhs and Jains prepare to celebrate Diwali in lockdown, I’ll be trying to make the most of lockdown festivities. My Diwali celebrations usually consist of a visit to my local mandir, where I will wear traditional Indian clothing and help serve food to the many visitors celebrating the occasion.

Mandirs and gurdwaras are already known for offering free food...

