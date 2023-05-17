Lockdown link to unusual heart swelling in babies with hand, foot and mouth virus

There was a spike in the UK of myocarditis cases from enterovirus infection in November 2022 - Science Photo Library RF

A cluster of cases of heart inflammation in newborn babies caused by catching enterovirus may be linked to Covid lockdowns, it has emerged.

A total of 15 newborn babies – 10 in Wales, 5 in England – have been identified with sepsis, a symptom of myocarditis, after catching coxsackievirus, a type of enterovirus known to cause hand, foot and mouth disease between June 2022 and March 2023.

There was a spike in myocarditis cases from enterovirus infection in November 2022 with five cases. One child has died. Myocarditis is an incredibly rare manifestation of this infection caused when the virus triggers inflammation of the heart tissue.

Health officials are not worried about the spate of cases as it appears to be an isolated event and are reassuring parents that enterovirus infections are common in children, and myocarditis and sepsis are extremely rare side-effects that are no more likely now than they ever have been.

Scientists believe the cluster may be a result of testing or diagnostic quirks which picked up more cases, and investigations have revealed the cluster to be an anomaly. Nowhere else in the UK has seen unusual cases in the last 12 months.

But it is also believed it could have been brought about due to changes in epidemiology as a result of Covid pandemic lockdowns.

Normal spike

Dr Liz Whittaker, a consultant in paediatric infectious diseases at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, told The Telegraph there are normally spikes in enterovirus cases in early spring and early summer.

“It is a well recognised cause of infections in babies and neonates in the UK,” she said.

“What I think is slightly unusual about this one, like with everything else, is there weren’t many in 2021, ...it may be that the epidemiology of everything has shifted a bit so they have occurred in a slightly different time period.”

Dr Whittaker pointed to other infections which have also experienced changes in infection patterns, such as RSV, adenovirus-induced hepatitis, and Group A Strep.

“The thing with enterovirus that is different is we've always had clustering,” she added. “It's not uncommon that we don't see any cases for a season or two and then we see a cluster, and then it doesn't come again the next year. We don't really understand that but it is something we're trying to understand.”

Dr Whittaker added that the five cases peak in November, and only 15 in almost a year, is not of sufficient size to really cause alarm among paediatric infectious disease experts.

“If this all happened in January or February of this year, I might be more alarmed, but it's nearly a year,” Dr Whittaker said. There is, she says, no reason to be particularly worried as the occasional clusters of cases amid several years of no activity is not new.

“As a community, we've been discussing this, but we're not particularly concerned,” Dr Whittaker said. “We've definitely seen things like this before. It's a really horrible virus in neonates but it's not a new thing.

“There's really no reason for parents to feel alarm. Enteroviruses are a commonly circulating virus that we see all the time in children and it sometimes causes severe disease in neonates, and that's basically what [officials are] describing here.”

A senior Whitehall source told The Telegraph that myocarditis from enterovirus has been declared a “national incident” by the UKHSA as a result of Welsh authorities raising it as an issue in April and flagging it to WHO.

The WHO put out a response this week which said “it may be advisable to close childcare facilities and schools” and experts have cautioned the response is overblown.

It is understood an updated tally of cases is due out later on Thursday and will show there has been an uptick in myocarditis in newborns from enterovirus infection.

The insider told The Telegraph the outbreak is “much of a muchness” and not of the same level of concern as Strep A, hepatitis, polio, RSV or the other infectious diseases that have flared up since the lifting of Covid lockdown restrictions.

Public Health Wales

The national incident was declared as a formality following Public Health Wales detecting the spike of five cases in November 2022. Subsequent analysis of data six months before and after saw few additional cases and there have been no other clusters spotted around the country.

“If this was a genuine problem, you'd expect the cases to have continued to increase and other places to report it and neither of that has happened. It looks like an anomaly,” the source said. Health officials are not putting out a warning to parents, and stress there is no need to be worried.

However, the alert that has been issued is for clinicians and professionals to be aware of the developments, with a goal of spotting any changes to the status quo to improve detection but also try and get promising early-stage drugs to sick children.

“The reason the alert was put out is to raise awareness and to help pick up cases,” Dr Whittaker said. “There are frustrations that we don't have very many specific treatments, all you can do is support the baby when they're unwell to try and support them while they clear the virus themselves.”

One of the few silver linings out of the Covid pandemic, she said, is that a bunch of early stage antivirals were tested and now have safety data which opens up possibilities for trying them on different illnesses.

The Kawasaki-like condition PIMS, for example, is caused by an overactive and delayed immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and several drugs were tried to see if they helped.

Now, these tests could herald future enterovirus treatments that help either fight inflammation of the heart caused by the virus, or calm the haywire immune system down and stop it causing damage.

“PIMS, which is the heart inflammation after Covid, we've tried different treatments with success," Dr Whittaker said. “One of the things is whether trying some of those treatments may have beneficial effects.

“There is now this question about whether some of the things we learned from Covid might result in better outcomes.”