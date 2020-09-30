Here’s a list of every streaming service you need to know about

There's no advert interruptions and no week-long waits for the next episode (iStock)

As lockdown is set to continue for another few weeks at least, there's still plenty of evenings and weekends ahead of us that will need filling with more than just our daily exercise allowance.

If you’re finding it a struggle to switch off after work or want to get into a new series for a bit of escapism from the news, then there’s no shortage of streaming services to see you through the coming weeks.

From reality TV series to Oscar-winning films, there are thousands of titles to watch across all genres that will keep you entertained.

The best thing about streaming is you can watch what you want across multiple devices, with no ad interruptions, and all the episodes will be in one place and available at the time same time, so there's no cliffhangers where you need to wait a week to find out whodunit.

Plus you can watch them on the move, so when things do eventually go back to normal, it’ll liven up a boring commute.

You can trust our independent roundups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

With more than 6,000 films and TV shows to choose from, it's the biggest streaming platform. Along with hosting classics like Gilmore Girls and Friends, it’s also created its own films and series, many of which make for brilliant viewing with titles like Ozark, Sex Education, Love Is Blind and Tiger King.

Selected shows will also be available to download so you can watch without an internet connection too.

Cost per month: Membership starts from £5.99 for a basic plan that allows you to watch on one screen at a time. With the £8.99 package, you can watch on two screens with some HD content. The premium membership is £11.99 where four screens can be used, with programmes available in HD and 4K.

Free trial: In the UK, Netflix currently does not offer a free trial but you can cancel your membership at any time.

How to watch: It’s compatible with TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, Apple and Android smartphones, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku.

This launched at the end of March and is a hub of all things made by Disney and Pixar. It has more than 500 films, 350 series and 26 Disney Originals which will keep kids and adults happy.

There’s plenty to binge on from the entire Star Wars back catalogue to classics like The Lion King, as well as National Geographic and all the Marvel movies.

You can download videos on up to 10 devices per account, and they will last as long as they are on the Disney+ platform.

Cost per month: £5.99 or £59.99 for an annual subscription.

Free trial: New users have a seven-day free trial before being charged for a monthly subscription.

How to watch: It’s compatible with TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, smartphone, Apple TV (4th gen+), Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku.

As Netflix’s biggest rival, Amazon Prime Video offers users the choice to rent or buy TV shows, films and documentaries, alongside the ones included in your membership.

It has a wide selection of programmes and you can filter your browsing by separating what’s free with your membership from anything that would require an additional purchase. It’s home to huge series such as Grand Tour, The Office US, The OC, One Tree Hill and Grey’s Anatomy.

Cost per month: £7.99.

Free trial: It offers a 30-day free trial to new users.

How to watch: It’s compatible with TVs, PC, Apple iPad, Android tablet, Amazon Fire tablet, smartphone, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Roku.

Membership to Sky's streaming platform grants you access to more than 1,000 things to watch, including box sets to binge such as Fleabag, The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, Cherynobl, The Wire and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Some of its programmes are available to download too and with the Sky Go app, you can live stream some shows in 4K resolution.

Cost per month: Prices vary according to the channels included in your package.

Free trial: It does not offer a free trial to users.