Lockdown roadmap: What is reopening and when?

Prime minister Boris Johnson has unveiled his roadmap for easing England’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions (Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has unveiled long-awaited plans on how lockdown measures will be eased in England.

The prime minister said the government will be “cautious” in its approach and four key tests will need to be met as restrictions are gradually relaxed across the country from next month.

Measures will be eased step by step simultaneously across the whole of England as the previous regional tiers system is abandoned.

Those steps will be taken at five-week intervals, to give ministers and scientists time to judge the effects of gradually increasing the amount of household mixing.

What restrictions will be lifted first?

8 March: Mr Johnson has told MPs all school and college students in all year groups can go back to the classroom from 8 March, with outdoor after-school sports and activities also allowed to restart.

29 March: The “rule of six” will return, along with a new two-household rule, at the end of next month.

This will allow either six people from a maximum of six separate households to meet in outdoor settings such as parks and private gardens from 29 March, or a maximum of two households, regardless of the number of people.

This means friends and family members will be able to sit down for a coffee or have a picnic in the park, something not currently allowed under lockdown.

Outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts and golf courses, will also be able to reopen.

The government’s “stay at home” slogan will be replaced by “stay local” at this point, but people will still be encouraged to work from home where possible and minimise all travel where possible.

Care home residents will be allowed a single visitor from this date, with visitors required to take a lateral flow test and wear personal protective equipment.

No earlier than 12 April: The hospitality industry, including pubs and restaurants, is expected to reopen outdoors with the rule of six or new two-household rule in force.

There will be no curfew or restrictions on alcohol only being serving with a substantial meal, however customers must be seated.

Non-essential retail, hairdressers, barbers and nail salons, will all reopen, as will gyms, zoos, theme parks, drive-in cinemas, public libraries, community centres and self-contained holiday accommodation.

Funerals will be allowed to take place with a maximum of 30 people, while weddings will resume with up to 15 attendees.

No earlier than 17 May: Gatherings of up to 30 people will be permitted outdoors at this point, however the rule of six/two-household rule will apply indoors as people are allowed to meet inside for the first time in months.

Pubs and restaurants will reopen indoors, as will cinemas, children’s play areas, hotels and B&Bs.

Some large events will be able to take place, including conferences, theatre and concert performances and sports events.

Controlled indoor events of up to 1,000 people or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, whichever is lower, will be permitted, as will outdoor events with a capacity of either 50 per cent or 4,000 people, whichever is lower.

The government will also make a special provision for large, outdoor, seated venues where crowds can be safely distributed, allowing up to 10,000 people or 25 per cent of total seated capacity, whichever is lower.

Up to 30 people will be allowed to attend weddings, receptions, funerals, and commemorative events, including wakes. A broader range of stand-alone life events will also be permitted at this step, including bar mitzvahs and christenings.

No earlier than 21 June: All legal limits on social contact will be lifted from 21 June at the earliest.

Once social-distancing is completely eased, nightclubs should be able to reopen and restrictions on events and live performances, including weddings, will finally being lifted.

What four conditions must be met?

The timetable for lifting restrictions will be subject to four tests at each stage of easing measures, including the success of the vaccination rollout, the effectiveness of the vaccination programme at reducing hospital admissions and deaths, infection rates and the impact of any new coronavirus variants.

The government will also conduct four reviews, including looking at coronavirus status certificates to allow people to prove if they have had a vaccine or negative test result, pilots of large events, international travel, and the withdrawal of social distancing measures and face masks.