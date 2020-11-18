How lockdown sparked Ali Jawad’s ‘second chance’ at Paralympic glory

Vithushan Ehantharajah
·6 min read
&lt;p&gt;Ali Jawad poses with his 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medal&lt;/p&gt; (Getty)

Ali Jawad poses with his 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medal

(Getty)

“If I had to state my ideal scenario, this is it.”

The wont of professional sportsmen and women is to turn even the most crushing negatives into positives. Few are better at that than Olympians and Paralympians, which is maybe why every four years we invest so much in their success. Theirs is a hope straight from the bottle, raw and unabashed.

But even amid a Covid-19 pandemic that has delayed the Tokyo Games and created widespread uncertainty among the athletics community, Ali Jawad remains unequivocal in his optimism. And as he walks The Independent through his internal logic, it does not take long to realise his view is not rose-tinted, but necessary.

In 2009, Jawad, a Paralympic powerlifter born without both his legs, was diagnosed with Crohn's disease. But the beginning to this particular chapter starts only a few years ago, after his silver medal at the Rio Paralympics which, so goes the narrative, saw Jawad triumph over his illness.

Only, the illness would begin to take a greater toll on his body at the beginning of the next four-year Paralympic cycle. Even the medication he prescribed to treat his Crohn's proved counter-productive with its catabolic side effects. “My body would breakdown every six to eight weeks,” Jawad says. “There’s been no consistency.”

&lt;p&gt;Ali Jawad en route to finishing fourth at London 2012&lt;/p&gt;Getty Images

Ali Jawad en route to finishing fourth at London 2012

Getty Images

He has torn his pectorals “four or five times” in the last three years despite having had no previous history of the injury. Thus, training and competition has been compromised by life's own struggles. Though he was in contention to qualify for the Paralympics with a top-eight ranking, he didn’t have much hope of holding onto it. “My ranking wasn’t safe. If I had dropped out of the eight, I wouldn't have been in a fit enough state to reclaim my spot. Even if I had made it, I would have probably come last.”

Indeed the summer of 2020 was going to be the end. He was due to undergo a revolutionary stem cell trial involving aggressive chemotherapy at the start of 2021 to give him a better quality of life if successful. The experimental nature of the treatment meant a long recovery period would be required, meaning he would have also missed the rescheduled Games.

However, on the day the International Olympic Committee confirmed 2020’s postponements, Jawad was informed his trial was also off the table given the extra complications that would arise with coronavirus. And so, a light went off in the 31-year old’s head.

“I was sat there getting the news and I realised, here was my second chance. Here was my chance to make up the ground I’ve lost in the last three years. I looked around and realised how I had organised my life was perfectly geared up for a push towards 2021."

A week earlier the United Kingdom had been placed into lockdown. Based in Loughborough at the national training centre, he was able to source equipment from British Weightlifting to turn his living room into a gym. With shopping easy enough online, an ever-improving repertoire in the kitchen and the ability to study remotely for his PhD on anti-doping in Paralympic sport, there was little to no reason to leave the house. Thus, he realised this is how he would have to be, not just until the lockdown restrictions were over, but for the entirety of the next year. No friends, no family - just himself, his living-room gym and one final dream.

&lt;p&gt;Ali Jawad in training ahead of his Tokyo 2020 bid&lt;/p&gt;UK Sport &#x002013; The National Lottery

Ali Jawad in training ahead of his Tokyo 2020 bid

UK Sport – The National Lottery

“When the first lockdown was announced, I got a phone call from my mum saying ‘Right, come home’ to London. I was like ‘Nope!’ I told her I’ve got to use this five-to-six months, even a whole year, to give myself the best foundation to come out of this and really attack next summer now.

“Because of my Crohn's, I can’t take a risk with anybody from London. And it’s a risk to get to London as well - three hours away! They understood eventually but it took a lot of convincing. They know I’ve got a goal so big that I’m going to have to make that kind of sacrifice. I couldn’t take the path that I had taken just to go home at that point.”

With Crohn’s, Jawad has “more or less” been living cautiously since achieving bronze in 2018’s Commonwealth Games. His current set-up, while more intensive, does not faze him.

“I think I adapt to things well. Because I was used to self-isolating anyway for the last two years. I had things in place to live like this. Even my diet, it’s so specialised I have to be extra careful, so I’m the best when it comes to preparing my own food. I’ve been educating myself on being a better, healthier baker.”

More time means Jawad no longer has to push himself to lift heavier weights to fast-track his training, which contributed to an increase in injuries. His regime, which focuses on the velocity of movement and repetition rather than weight on the bar, is designed to ensure he is primed to lift heavy in competition - like a marathon runner not running a marathon before they need to. A high risk “do it on the day” strategy, but one he is utterly committed to.

&lt;p&gt;Ali Jawad wins bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2018&lt;/p&gt;Getty Images

Ali Jawad wins bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2018

Getty Images

In the future are two yet-to-be-confirmed dates in March and June when there are due to be events that contribute towards ranking points, in the United Kingdom and Dubai. At this stage, the latter is more likely to go ahead than the former meaning it could be a single event shootout to determine which eight seals an Paralympic spot. Given the recent history of the event and its competitors, Jawad reckons benching over 170kg will be enough to guarantee safe passage to his third and final Games.

Even with this twist of fate and his positivity, Jawad is self-aware. Talk of maintaining his drive during the pandemic giving him an advantage over those who may struggle during lockdown comes in the same breath as an acceptance that just as many will have used this time to set new personal bests. “ I’m not the best in my class. But I think because I’ve had such a good couple of lockdowns I’ve bridged that gap between the best guys and me.”

Scratch the surface and it’s clear Jawad is not just doing it for himself. “I’ll probably never get back to the Ali of Rio,” he says, with clarity rather than sadness. It is a rare kind of peace to carry, especially for an active powerlifter in a world subsists on bravado. But the fire still burns, it just fuels a greater sense of duty: to his family who raised him from humble beginnings in Tottenham; his coaches who have driven him, and the National Lottery, who have had him on their world-class performance programme since he was 16.

“I’d never have been able to achieve anything I had done without the team around me. These are things a normal person wouldn't think of going for. I’ve accepted my situation in life, and it’s about what is the best circumstance for everyone.

“The last four years I haven’t been the Ali of old. Not medalling, always sick. Next year I have a chance to repay that.”

Latest Stories

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • Raptors running out of time to find home for 2020-21 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

    "We want to stay in Toronto. But as we all know, time is of the essence."

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Wizards, Rockets discussing swap of John Wall, Russell Westbrook

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Panthers name Brett Peterson first Black assistant GM in NHL history

    The Florida Panthers have named Brett Peterson the first Black assistant GM in league history.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Week 11 waiver wire: 10 players who could make an impact come playoff time

    If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.

  • What's next for the Cubs following Theo Epstein's sudden departure?

    After Theo Epstein's departure, what does the future hold for Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish in Chicago?

  • Report: James Harden, Russell Westbrook want out of Houston due to owner's Trump support

    Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.

  • Theo Epstein stepping down as Cubs president

    Epstein brought a long-awaited World Series title to the Cubs.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Podcast: Is Giannis Watch dead after Bucks bolster roster?

    William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of Complex Sports Canada to break down Milwaukee's attempt to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • 'I really love wrestling': How Tony Khan brought AEW to life

    Despite All Elite Wrestling being Tony Khan’s newest business venture, his love of professional wrestling makes it one he is emotionally invested in. 

  • Heisman Watch: Kyle Trask leads a crowded field of QBs vying for the award

    Trask has thrown for at least four touchdowns in every game this season.

  • Germany's 6-0 loss in Spain confirms national team's decline

    BERLIN — Germany’s 6-0 thrashing had been coming for some time.The team coached by Joachim Löw has been in decline since losing to France in the European Champions semifinals in 2016, and the slide arguably started before that, after the World Cup win in 2014.Löw was supposed to reinvigorate the squad with fresh young talent after Germany’s woeful World Cup showing in 2018. The defending champions were eliminated early after losing to Mexico and South Korea in the group stage.Löw promised a shakeup. Mesut Özil retired from the squad amid the fallout for the debacle, and Löw cut short the international careers of stalwarts like Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng.Their replacements have not lived up to expectations, and former players like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lothar Matthäus have been calling for the Bayern Munich trio's return.The humiliating 6-0 loss to Spain in the Nations League on Tuesday was the biggest for a German team since a 6-0 thrashing against Austria in a friendly in Berlin in 1931. Only England has ever won by more, 9-0 in a friendly in Oxford in November 1909.“Now we know where we are,” Germany forward Serge Gnabry said after Tuesday’s match in Seville.The warning signs were there before. Germany had produced one uninspiring performance after another this year in laboured wins over Ukraine and the Czech Republic, while conceding late equalizers in draws against Spain, Switzerland and Turkey.A 3-3 draw against Switzerland in October offered some hope as Germany fought back from two goals down to earn a point, but the defensive frailties remained apparent.“We thought we were a step further after the last games and this year, which has been generally difficult,” Löw said of a schedule that has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. “Now we’ve had to take a real setback. We’ll have to see how we deal with it among the coaching staff. Unfortunately we don’t have the option of working with the players, to train or to play a game.”Germany played three games in October and three in November, and the team is arguably worse off now than it was before.At no stage since Germany’s World Cup exit in 2018 has the team shown signs of progress, and there are fears now of another debacle at next year's postponed European Championship. Germany has been drawn in a group with France, Portugal and Hungary.There are questions about Löw’s suitability to lead the change after 189 games in charge.“The trust in Joachim Löw is still there, absolutely," Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff said. "Nothing’s changed with this game.”It seems unlikely that the German soccer federation will opt for a change now. There are only seven months before Euro 2020 is scheduled to start, and Löw will only have his team together again in March for the final preparations.“I hope we have enough time,” Bierhoff said.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Rookies to watch in the second half

    Matt Harmon is joined by Rotoworld's Hayden Winks to discuss stats, and trends, and more on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • The wait is over: Delayed NBA draft finally comes Wednesday

    There was no dancing on the court after a March Madness victory. No bounding onto the stage in a spiffy suit to meet the commissioner in June.The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the traditional end of a college career and the usual start of a pro one. Players such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman should be about a month into their rookie seasons by now, but their plans were put on hold.After multiple delays, the NBA draft finally arrives Wednesday. Like everyone else in 2020, this year's class of players has tried to make the best of their difficult circumstances.“I feel like it was better for me,” Edwards said. “I haven’t complained, I haven’t tripped about it at all. I just felt like it was better for me because more time for me to get better and get ready for the NBA.”The freshman guard from Georgia is one of the leading candidates to be picked first by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball, a guard who skipped college to play professionally overseas, and 7-foot-1 Memphis freshman centre Wiseman are the other headliners in the class.The draft is usually held in June in New York, where Adam Silver announces the first-round picks. The top players sit at tables in the front of the arena and when their names are called, put on a hat with the logo of the team that picked them and walk onto the stage for a handshake and a photo with the commissioner.This time, Silver will be announcing the picks from the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut. Players have been shipped boxes of hats for wherever they will be watching to choose the one they need when their name is called.It's not the draft night they wanted, but the excitement of becoming a pro player won't diminish. Not when they've been waiting since March, when sports stopped just days before the selection of the NCAA Tournament field, to start playing ball again.“I mean, playing in games, I missed it a lot. But at the same time, this extra time, it’s only helping me,” said forward Obi Toppin, the national college player of the year from Dayton.“I feel like I’m more prepared and mentally prepared for when the time comes, and I feel like when I’m on the court and that jump ball goes up, I feel like I’ve been waiting so long that it’s going to be an amazing feeling.”The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 pick, a chance to add a top young player to a team that reached five straight NBA Finals before tumbling to the bottom of the league when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were injured. Charlotte picks third, followed by Chicago and Cleveland.The teams lacked some resources to evaluate players, without the normal draft combine in Chicago or the ability to invite players to their facilities for meetings and workouts. Perhaps that's partly the reason there is no consensus No. 1 pick this year like Zion Williamson in 2019.“I would say the analysis is fair. There is no guy that has separated themself from the pack, from public or external view," Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas said.Edwards believes the lack of an NCAA Tournament hurt the players. They couldn't make a final collegiate statement like Ja Morant did when he turned in a triple-double in an upset victory for Murray State in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. That helped secure him as the No. 2 pick behind Williamson and he was a runaway winner of the Rookie of the Year award after nearly leading Memphis to the playoffs.Wiseman wouldn't have had that chance anyway. He averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games after arriving as the nation's No. 1 recruit, then was suspended by the NCAA for eligibility reasons and announced he was leaving the program to prepare for the draft.“Of course I wanted to win a national championship, of course I wanted to establish that situation with my teammates,” he said. “I love my teammates, I actually text them every day. But you know how life happens. Like, stuff hits you out of nowhere, but I feel that me just being there gave me a lot of mental toughness, gave me a lot of maturity as a person.”He worked out for only the Warriors and Hornets, suggesting the Wolves may be choosing between Edwards and Ball with 2015 No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns entrenched as their man in the middle.If it's Ball, he ends a run a 10 straight one-and-dones to be the No. 1 pick. Blake Griffin in 2009 is the last non-college freshman to be the top selection.Ball didn't do college at all, playing professionally in Lithuania and Australia. It certainly wasn't the smoothest path to the NBA, which perhaps makes him the perfect player to handle a year when everything else about the draft process has been upended.“I feel like I’m just the right man for it,” Ball said. “Like I said, I feel like I’m born for this whole thing going on.”___AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Washington has virus case, 3 other teams add to COVID list

    The New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders put players on the NFL's COVID-19 list Tuesday, while Washington had its first instance of someone in the organization testing positive for the coronavirus since the season began.Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams announced they will hold their team meetings from home Wednesday after an unidentified player tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday night.The player is self-quarantining, and the Rams say they are “entering intensive protocol.” The team was scheduled only for a light walkthrough practice Wednesday with an extra-long week of preparation for their game at Tampa Bay on Monday night.The NFL said there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing from Nov. 8-14. That brought the league's total to 95 players and 175 other personnel since Aug. 1, not counting new cases this week.“It reflects the continued uptick that we’re seeing in places around the country,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer. “We’ve seen that throughout the course of our season, as our players, coaches and staff are exposed to others outside the team facility, we’re going to see these cases.”After New York announced an unidentified player tested positive, Giants kicker Graham Gano landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington also placed injured defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis on the list after announcing a positive test.The other players put on the list Tuesday were Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, and Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.Gano is the second Giants player in three weeks to go on the COVID-19 list after guard Will Hernandez on Oct. 29, who was activated Nov. 10 and played Sunday against Philadelphia. The Giants, who have a bye this week, said two staff members were told to remain home after coming into contact with the player who tested positive.Treadwell is the second Atlanta player on the COVID-19 list, joining defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who was put on it last week. Treadwell has spent the past 10 weeks on the practice squad.The Raiders put Ferrell and Joyner on the list Tuesday, joining linebacker Cory Littleton, who tested positive last week, and right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive last month. Brown was taken off the list briefly before going back on it when symptoms returned.Rams players and coaches will hold their normal meeting schedule from home Wednesday. They haven’t determined their schedule for the rest of the week.Los Angeles centre Brian Allen was the first NFL player to confirm he had tested positive for coronavirus back in April. Other Rams players who have already recovered from COVID-19 infections include left tackle Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Terrell Lewis.The Rams (6-3) beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-16 last Sunday to move into a first-place tie atop the NFC West.Sills said the NFL has identified nine people in recent weeks who were identified as “high-risk” close contacts who later tested positive after being isolated. But in a much larger number of cases, there have been no “high-risk” contacts in a sign teams are following the protocols, Sills said.Sills also said the league has done whole genome sequencing on players who test positive and most of the transmission has come from contacts in the community.Washington's positive test result was the team's first since July. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the player who tested positive did not travel with Washington for its game at Detroit last weekend. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release specific details about the positive case.Ioannidis has been on injured reserve since Sept. 29.The Giants and Washington were notified of their respective positive test results Monday night. The players self-isolated, and contact tracing began.Washington, which is set to host Cincinnati on Sunday, was one of the few teams that hadn't had a positive and is now in the NFL's intensive protocols. Meetings will be conducted virtually this week, and the practice facility will only be open to staff with limited access for players.Asked last week about his team getting through the first nine weeks of the season without someone testing positive for the virus, Washington coach Ron Rivera jokingly called that a jinx. He credited senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken for reminding guys of their responsibilities during the pandemic.“When you have a guy who’s constantly (saying): ‘Hey guys, don’t forget we have this. Hey guys, don’t forget we have that,’ there’s that constant reminder,” Rivera said. “I think, for whatever reason, our guys have been very diligent about it, which we really do appreciate."Washington announced Monday no fans will be allowed for the Bengals game after hosting 3,000 on Nov. 8 against the Giants. FedEx Field is in Landover, Maryland, and the nearby Baltimore Ravens also took the step of barring fans for their next game as cases spike around the U.S.There have been 19 teams that have had fans at games this season.“We have been tracking case trends at the local and state level with public officials and no local case clusters have been reported or traced back to NFL games,” spokesman Brian McCarthy said.___AP Sports Writers Greg Beacham, Tom Canavan, Josh Dubow and Charles Odum contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: Will the Seahawks cover -3 vs. Cardinals?

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Thursday Night.