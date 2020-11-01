Coronavirus: Will shielding be brought back in second lockdown?

During the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown, millions of people classed as clinically extremely vulnerable were told to stay at home and received extra government support such as food deliveries.

Announcing a new four-week shutdown on Saturday, Boris Johnson said vulnerable people - including the elderly and those with certain medical conditions - should take "extra precautions". But he stopped short of implementing formal shielding.

While some people classed as vulnerable have welcomed the second lockdown, charities warned that millions who were previously asked to shield need urgent clarity and support.

Will people be told to shield during the second lockdown?

No, although they are being told to take extra precautions such such as minimising contact with others and working from home if possible.

Prime minister Boris Johnson told the Downing Street press conference on Saturday: "I know how tough shielding was and we will not ask people to shield again in the same way.

"But we are asking those who are clinically extremely vulnerable to minimise their contact with others and not to go to work if they are able to work from home."

Why is the shielding programme not being resumed?

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said vulnerable people who were shielding during the previous lockdown should continue to take extra care compared to the public at large.

But he added: “We learnt a lot from last time with the shielding programme - some of the things worked but some of the things did not.

“There were both some practical problems, and there was also the issue of people having significant problems with loneliness and feeling completely cut off.

"What we’re trying to do is avoid those downsides to shielding, whilst reinforcing the message that for people who are particularly vulnerable they do need to take even greater precautions than the general public.”

Data suggests that people became less inclined to take heed of the guidance on shielding as time went on following its implementation in March.

According to the Office for National Statistics, of the 2.2 million people asked to shield in the first lockdown, around 58 per cent completely obeyed the guidance between 24 and 30 June - down from 63 per cent at the start of the month.

Who is classed as vulnerable?

The government has classed "clinically vulnerable" people as those aged 60 and over, and those under 60 with an underlying health condition including chronic diseases, respiratory diseases like asthma, pregnant and overweight people.

There is a further group of people who are defined as "clinically extremely vulnerable" to coronavirus, and the government will be providing more clarity on guidance for both groups on Monday.