Lockdown sceptics like me were demonised – but we were right

National Covid Memorial wall - Leon Neal/Getty Images

It almost seems as if we dreamt it. So surreal was that period, so dementedly bonkers in many ways, so full of strange unease, so randomly cruel, so wrong. Desperately wrong. I felt it at the time, and I was attacked for saying so. I nearly lost my mind as I absorbed the pain of all the devastated people who wrote to me. (I remember shouting down the phone at a GP practice manager in the West Country on behalf of an elderly reader who had been stuck in her house alone for almost a year and was desperate for a Covid jab.)

I was spied on, reported, publicly denounced, called a murderer, banned and shadow banned. At times, it felt like we were living in East Germany under the Stasi. Our blessed, free country had become an island of hysterics, snitches and obsessive Dettol wipers. Driving in my car one morning to take the dog for a walk in woods two miles up the road, I thought, “Am I allowed to do this?”

Am I allowed to do this? Dear God. Where had Britain gone?

And now, vindication. So much that we “conspiracy theorists” suspected turns out to be true, from the Wuhan Covid-19 lab leak (“racist” back in 2020 but now highly likely says the FBI) to Matt Hancock’s imaginary “protective ring” around care homes to the brutal collateral reckoning for lockdown. Vindication is bittersweet, alas, because you cannot mend all the people they broke (over a million children with mental health problems, millions more awaiting hospital treatment – where do you begin?) nor bring back those who died without a loved one to gentle their passing.

And don’t tell me thousands more would have died if we hadn’t locked down because thousands more are dying because we had lockdown. Men and women in their thirties, forties and fifties with families; fit, younger people whom the virus could not harm, now presenting with incurable cancers. Will they be putting their names on the National Covid Memorial wall? They should.

Human beings have an astonishing capacity to forget, especially when something is embarrassing to look back on or when it makes us feel a bit stupid.

“The tingle of a remembered shame,” George Eliot called it. But we should force ourselves to remember, I think. The Lockdown Files, drawing on the WhatsApp messages vouchsafed to the superb investigative journalist Isabel Oakeshott by Matt Hancock, the former health secretary of state, and published this week by The Daily Telegraph, are an extraordinary aide-memoire to the madness we all lived through. They also provide a remarkable insight into the behaviour of those running the country at the time. What a bunch of arrogant, clueless, emotionally stunted authoritarians they turn out to be for the most part.

The biggest shock revealed by The Telegraph scoop is quite how often our leaders, who always claimed to be guided by “the science”, were making decisions on the hoof.

Astonished, we read conversation after conversation where, it becomes clear, that decisions affecting the suffering of the elderly entombed in care homes, of children shut out of schools and playgrounds is filtered through the prism of something called “Comms”.

So, when Boris Johnson asks his top team whether masks in schools are necessary, Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer, replies: “No strong reason against in corridors etc, and no strong reason for. The downsides are in the classroom because of the potential to interfere with teaching.”

But Lee Cain, the PM’s director of Comms, is not happy. Scotland has just confirmed masks in schools so England is under pressure to follow suit lest Nicola Sturgeon gain the advantage. “Why do we want to have the fight on not having masks in certain school settings?” asks Cain.

Oh, I don’t know, Lee. Maybe because imposing an unevidenced and alienating NPI (non-pharmaceutical intervention) on vulnerable adolescents is a really bad idea? Perhaps because forcing children into futile masks for protection against a virus they largely don’t need protecting against is just a repugnant piece of political power play. Perhaps because, with their young worlds turned upside-down, the reassurance of seeing smiling faces would have been really nice. Finally, as that WhatsApp conclave of geniuses somehow failed to foresee, permitting masks in school corridors would be the gateway to the teaching unions demanding (and getting) masks in classrooms.

(While the big boys’ club was throwing kids under the devolution bus, a group of mums who founded an organisation called Us For Them to stick up for children’s rights, were fighting furiously to get the school mask mandates withdrawn under threat of pre-action letters. They succeeded, twice. So often during the pandemic, it took the defiance of ordinary men and women – parents, publicans, restaurateurs, shop owners, small business people – to restore some sense to the senseless edicts.)

The Lockdown Files reveal that Matt Hancock and other key players often had a callous disregard for everything except their own egos. (Look at Simon Case, the country’s most senior civil servant, gleefully joking about the prospect of seeing “some of the faces of those moving from first-class plane seats” into shoe-box hotel rooms. Never mind the inconvenience and expense for legitimate travellers, many of them trying to reach terrified relatives before suddenly being forced into quarantine by a government with a whim of iron.)

Children’s wellbeing? Forget it. Hancock, we learn, launched a disgraceful “rearguard action” to close schools when Gavin Williamson, then-education secretary, was, to his credit, battling to keep them open. In one WhatsApp, Hancock talks of “preventing a policy car crash when the kids spread the disease in January”. Had the health secretary consulted widely with proper epidemiologists, instead of obsessing over his willy-waving, 100,000-tests-a-day target, he might have learnt that youngsters getting the virus was not a problem provided the vulnerable were protected. (In fact, kids getting Covid was a positive because the resolution of the crisis lay in achieving widespread immunity not in endless, extortionate and increasingly pointless testing.) Keeping children out of education for another two months (until March 2021) turned out to be the real car crash.

One of the few people to emerge with any credit from this fiasco is Boris Johnson. His large, freedom-loving spirit was a poor fit for the narrow groupthink that took over No 10. Frequently, the prime minister was the only one asking the questions any normal person would want answering. When he finds out that the risk of the over-65s dying from Covid is akin to the danger of perishing while going down stairs, he points out, “And we don’t stop older people from using stairs”. Later, he said that if he was an 80-year-old and had to choose “between destroying the economy and risking my exposure to a disease that I had a 94 per cent chance of surviving I know what I would prefer”.

Boris was bang on. By pausing society, we may have bought a bit more life for those of 82.4 years (the average age of Covid death) and over, but what the hell were we doing to the rest of the population? To even pose such a question was to elicit the shrieked response, “You want people to die!” But how many self-isolating octogenarians would rather have taken a relatively small risk and enjoyed the company of family and friends in the twilight of their days? The state denied them the dignity of that choice. (The prime minister should, of course, have had the courage of his convictions and cancelled the second lockdown when he twigged it was based on out-of-date data.)

Ironically, Downing Street had become a prisoner of the public’s fear. That sense of dread which, as Laura Dodsworth points out in her definitive book, State of Fear, was itself created by government scientists “using a battery of weapons from distorted statistics, ‘nudges’ and misleading adverts on TV to control the public in order to make them comply with lockdown requirements”. So people were convinced that Covid was a uniquely ruthless killer.

Another name that kept leaping out at me from The Lockdown Files was Helen Whateley, then-social care minister. Perhaps it’s because Helen was a rare female voice at the centre of power, and the mother of three young children, that she kept urging more compassion on her gung-ho boss. Couldn’t kids be excluded from the totally random “Rule of Six” so more families could see grandparents? No, said Matt Hancock – it didn’t work with the Comms, which needed to be kept simple so the plebs wouldn’t think they had any leeway with the rules. Restrictions on visitors to care homes were “inhumane”, Whately said, warning the health secretary against “preventing husbands seeing wives for months and months”. The elderly were at risk of “just giving up” because they had been isolated for so long. Too bad. Hancock did nothing to alleviate the misery experienced by tens of thousands as they enacted a pitiful pantomime of intimacy through care-home windows and Perspex screens. (Visits to care homes and hospitals only returned to something like normality in July 2021 and, appallingly, many are still fortresses.)

I supported the first mini-lockdown. Three weeks to flatten the curve (“squash the sombrero” in Boris’s ebullient phrase) seemed fair enough when we were dealing with a novel virus. But, as time went on, and the restrictions bit deeper, I began to shout at the TV during the Downing Street press briefings. Why did no one ask why having a “substantial meal” with alcohol in a pub protected you against Covid in a way that standing at the bar eating a bag of crisps did not? Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary at the time, explained that “a Cornish pasty on its own” would not constitute a substantial meal, “unless it came on a plate, to a table, with a side of chips or salad”. This gave rise to one of the great dilemmas of the pandemic: The Scotch Egg Question. Food minister George Eustice said a scotch egg “probably would count” as a substantial meal, but a No 10 spokesman hastily over-ruled that deplorable, devil-may-care attitude, sternly insisting that “bar snacks do not count”.

Grown men, our democratically elected representatives no less, actually said ludicrous things like that with a straight face. On the basis of no scientific evidence whatsoever. It was farcical.

The farce insulted our intelligence, but it was the cruelty I abhorred. Common sense and basic human decency had been overridden, leading to the isolation of the most vulnerable (the very people we were meant to be “saving”); so many lonely deaths, so many families damaged, so many self-harming teenagers. Every day, my Telegraph inbox filled up with devastating stories. A 14-year-old boy who, pre-lockdown had been fit and sporty, admitted with anorexia to a psychiatric unit because he was so terrified of the weight he’d put on. The five-year-old who developed nervous tics. A dad-to-be pleading to be let in to the maternity unit where his wife was miscarrying their first child.

A close friend was ticked off by a nurse for not wearing plastic gloves and a mask when she stroked her father’s brow as he lay dying. What possible harm could her bare hand on his dear forehead have done, her kiss on his cheek? None. Yet simple human comfort was overruled by “Covid-19 guidance for a healthcare in-patient setting”. With such scary ease did we lose our moral bearings and slip into monstrosity.

Then there was dear Robert Styler, barred from visiting Josephine, his wife of 60 years, in her care home. Josie got confused and upset seeing her husband on FaceTime. Why, Robert wanted to know, was he, who was self-isolating, not allowed to enter the premises to comfort the mother of his children while the staff traipsed in and out from busy family homes? On the Planet Normal podcast, Liam Halligan and I campaigned for Robert and Josie to be reunited. And they were. One last dinner (and dance) before Josephine died. I wept for them. And for all the other Roberts and Josephines. At times, I felt almost unhinged by all that sorrow. And now, through all those casual, bantering WhatsApp messages, we can see the political expediency which lay behind huge decisions that caused so much individual suffering. So, yes, I raged against the dying of the light of reason. I couldn’t bear it.

Robert and Josephine - Andrew Crowley

To speak out, however, was to be demonised as a “Covidiot” and worse. The Left of the Labour Party, still smarting from the recent defeat of Jeremy Corbyn, redirected all its fire-breathing zealotry into advancing the cause of “zero Covid”, the better to undermine the hated Tories. I regularly found myself under attack, and trending (not in a good way) on Twitter. Once, it was for the heresy of suggesting that we should allow young people to get Covid and build up natural immunity which could then help protect their grandparents. Prior to the pandemic, that had been an uncontroversial precept of epidemiology. As Martin Kulldorff, former professor at Harvard Medical School and co-author of the Great Barrington Declaration, observed drily this week at a Covid hearing in the House of Representatives, “I guess we knew about it [natural immunity] since 430 B.C. – the Athenian plague – until 2020. And then we didn’t know about it for three years, and now we know about it again.”

I was naïve enough to be shocked when I discovered that a Conservative MP, Neil O’Brien, had set up (at the behest, it was alleged, of certain ministers) a McCarthyite website to monitor the work of journalists like me who took a sceptical attitude to lockdown. How could that be happening in a free society? While I undoubtedly got certain things wrong, especially in the early days, I was repulsed by the way that Matt Hancock assumed the moral high ground, bulldozing over any criticism of his own highly questionable decisions. Intoxicated by his new totalitarian powers. Mr Hancock, I felt, was getting away with murder.

So when Matt Hancock accused Isabel Oakeshott of a “massive betrayal” for handing over his WhatsApp messages to The Telegraph, I laughed.

The Covid Inquiry, which began this week, with a dismaying lack of lockdown sceptics among its “core participants” had better buck up its ideas, or else. (At first, the inquiry wasn’t even going to consider the damage done to children, if you can believe it.

Anne Longworth, the Children’s Commissioner, has not been included and there is still not a single witness from the hospitality sector.) If the Establishment was hoping for a whitewash, the Lockdown Files will make that very hard indeed.

I am filled with pride at the incredible forensic work of my colleagues. This is what journalism does at its very best; not just speaking truth to power, but rubbing power’s nose in its lies.

On Thursday, I received an email from dear Robert Styler. “Today is my 86th birthday and what a present this week’s Lockdown Files is from all of you at The Telegraph. If you feel smug, you have every right to be. What a vindication for your hard work and judgment.

“It was so brave of Isabel Oakeshott and all the team to see this through in spite of the fact that the Blob would have delighted in suffocating you. I think the Covid Inquiry is done and dusted by The Telegraph. They can put the whitewash bucket back in the shed!”

The Lockdown Files are not a betrayal. They are a declaration of loyalty to the public which has the right to know.

The Telegraph published them for all the Roberts and Josephines, for the children who couldn’t go to school, for those who couldn’t kiss their parents goodbye. They must never be allowed to do that to us again. Never, never, ever.