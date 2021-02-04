UK will see 'significant return to normality' once most vulnerable are vaccinated, says SAGE expert

An electronic billboard with COVID advice seen near Bank station in London. (Getty)

A scientist who advises the government on coronavirus has predicted that the UK will “be more or less back to normal” by summer.

Fuelling hope that restrictions will start to ease significantly over the next few months, Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) member professor Andrew Hayward said that the key to ending the lockdown is getting the most vulnerable people vaccinated.

Hayward told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “Once the most vulnerable people, particularly those over 50 and those with chronic illnesses, are vaccinated then yes I think we can see a significant return to normality.

“That in addition to the fact coronavirus is a seasonal disease, I think will make a big difference and allow us to open up.

“I think what we’ll see is a phased opening up as the vaccination levels increase, and then we will be more or less back to normal for the summer, I would imagine.”

Social distancing signs to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Maidstone. (Getty)

Boris Johnson has previously insisted that the current national lockdown can start to be relaxed from 8 March at the earliest, with the reopening of schools being the top of the priority list.

Preliminary results from a study also appeared to show the Oxford vaccine cutting transmission rates by 67% – adding to optimism that restrictions could be lifted quicker than anticipated.

Over 10 million people have been vaccinated across the UK so far, which the prime minister hailed as a “colossal effort”.

The government has said that it aims to have more than 13 million of the most vulnerable people in the first four groups of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) priority list vaccinated by 15 February.

But vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi declined to give a date for when the next set of groups in the priority list will have received their vaccine.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Zahawi said: “We will set out our target (for vaccinating groups 5-9) after we have hit our 15 February target.

“But you can do the maths. We did 600,000 in a single day – the deployment infrastructure that we’ve built can do as much vaccines as we get supply, so the limiting factor will be vaccine supply.

“You can see that in the next 10 or so days, we’ve got to do another almost touching five million and so if we keep that rate up we will very quickly go down the list of the top nine.”

Pressed on whether that meant it would take another 35 days from 15 February to have jabbed all 31 million people in the first nine cohorts, Zahawi replied: “That assumes the supply, so I don’t want to commit to a date without going through it with a very fine toothcomb with the whole team, because our limiting factor is the supply of vaccines ultimately.

Boris Johnson has refused to ease lockdown restrictions earlier than 8 March. (Getty)

“With any manufacturing process, especially one that is new, there are challenges around that, as we’ve seen in Europe and as we saw in the early days in the UK as well.”

Despite encouraging figures for vaccines and cases coming down, the PM insisted that it is “prudent” to stick to the planned 8 March opening date for schools in England, despite coming under pressure from his own MPs to speed up the process.

Johnson said the proposed date was three weeks after the most vulnerable should have been vaccinated, giving time for immunity to kick in.

🗓 So 8 March is not the ‘arbitrary’ date some have said, it’s based on immunity kicking in from millions of vulnerable citizens’ vaccine doses



💉 A commitment to a roadmap for reopening our economy, starting with schools, as more vulnerable people are protected = a welcome step https://t.co/4c7VJqIrVd — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) January 27, 2021

Former chief whip Mark Harper, chairman of the COVID Recovery Group, reiterated his call for the government to start easing all restrictions from 8 March.

He said: “We’ve got to demonstrate to the public how the good news about the vaccination rollout translates into a return to normal life.”

