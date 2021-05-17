A guide to Covid restrictions from May 17 including Boris Johnson’s speech

Pubs will start serving punters indoors from May 17 (PA Wire)

Finally, the news we have all been waiting for - further Covid restrictions will officially be relaxed from May 17.

That means from today Londoners can hug friends and family indoors, enjoy a pint or a meal inside and even take a trip abroad.

The rule of six - or two households - applies for a majority of indoor socialising - with capacity restrictions in place for larger events and performances.

The Government has given the public the “choice” to decide whether or not to socially distance with close family and friends, meaning it is up to the individual whether they hug or touch, but it is still advised when out in general public in shops and in the workplace.

Announcing the step, Boris Johnson said: “But please be cautious about the risk to your loved ones. Remember that close contact such as hugging is a direct way of transmitting this disease. So think about the risks consider whether they have been vaccinated and whether there has been time for the vaccine to take effect.”

Experts say England is in a “strong position” to move ahead with the easing of Covid restrictions as hospital admissions and new cases have dipped to the low levels seen since last summer.

The Prime Minister said “now everyone must play their part” as England pushed ahead with the third stage of the road map out of lockdown.

Boris Johnson also said England remains “on track” to end all legal restrictions on June 21 and said an update is expected later this month.

Today we move forward to Step 3 of our cautious roadmap to freedom.



Here’s what you can and can’t do from next week.

Meeting outdoors

People can meet outdoors in groups of up to 30. Currently, only six or two households is allowed.

Meanwhile, 30 people allowed to attend support group or parent and child group (limit does not include children under five).

Hospitality

May 17 will see the biggest changes to hospitality the sector has seen in months.

Hospitality can finally open indoors - meaning pubs, restaurants and bars with no outdoor space can finally open.

Previously, punters were only allowed to eat and drink outside in groups of up to six or two households.

From May 17, diners and drinkers must remain seated and table service is necessary in all indoor hospitality venues. But there will be no curfew or “substantial meal” restrictions which had been imposed prior to the latest lockdown.

The rule of six or two households will also apply for indoor dining.

Meanwhile, hotels, hostels and B&Bs can reopen. Steam rooms and saunas can open within them.

The moves were welcomed by the industry, which has been one of the biggest hit by the pandemic.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of industry body UKHospitality, said: “This is a much welcome and vitally important next step, as we continue along the road map to remove restrictions.

“There is a huge sense of relief within the sector, in particular for the six in 10 venues that were not able to reopen over recent weeks due to a lack of outdoor space.

“However, with significant restrictions still in place, this is a psychological opening rather than an economic one, with the profitability of the sector still a huge issue.

“This is why sticking to the road map and the removal of all restrictions by June 21 is absolutely crucial, enabling venues to finally operate in viable conditions, after 14 months of severely disrupted trading.”

Entertainment venues and gyms

Indoor entertainment can open, including cinemas, bowling alleys, museums, and children’s play areas.

They have been closed since the nationwise lockdown was implemented at the start of the year.

For gym-lovers, organised adult sport and exercise classes can resume indoors. Previously, gyms could open but facilities were limited and no group classes allowed.

Saunas and steam rooms can open as well.

Live performances and sports

As well as indoor entertainment venues, theatres, concert halls, conference centres and sports stadiums can reopen - but all with capacity limits.

Mass and rapid testing will help support the go-ahead for these events.

Large indoor performances and sporting events with a capacity of 1,000 people will be allowed.

Meanwhile, large outdoor performances and sporting events will have a maximum capacity of 4,000 of half full, whichever is lower.

Bigger stadiums will be allowed 10,000 people - or quarter capacity - whichever is lower.

The move was welcomed by the theatre world.

Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre’s chief executive Julian Bird said: “Today’s confirmation that Step 3 of the Government roadmap will go ahead on May 17 is very good news, allowing England’s theatre industry to begin the process of reopening.

“A number of theatres will be welcoming audiences back to socially distanced performances while also creating work for our world leading workforce.”

Weddings and funerals

Up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions. This limit will also apply to other types of “significant life events”, including bar mitzvahs and christenings.

The current cap on funeral attendees lifted – in line with how many people can safely be accommodated in venue depending on its size.

Schools

Secondary school and college students will no longer have to wear facemasks as the data shows infection rates among pupils and staff continuing to decrease in line with community transmission. However, twice weekly home testing has to continue.

Remaining university students are eligible to return to in person teaching as well.

Care homes

Care home residents can have up to five named visitors and there will be more freedom to make visits out of the home, it was confirmed.

Foreign travel and UK staycations

With regards to travel, many more staycations will become available up from May 17 as hotels reopen.

Some international holidays are allowed following the Government’s announcement of a new traffic lights system for overseas travel, with countries designated either ‘green’, ‘amber’ or ‘red’. The green list is here and includes Portugal, Israel, Australia and New Zealand.

The government advises people do not to go to destinations on the amber list.

What is next?

Step four, slated for June 21, ought to see the “removal of all legal limits on social contact” and the final reopening of premises, such as nightclubs.

