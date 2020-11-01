Lockdown news - live: England shutdown to start Thursday but may not end after four weeks, warns Gove

A second lockdown in England may last longer than the four weeks outlined by Boris Johnson, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has admitted, after the prime minister banned households from mixing and shuttered pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops six weeks after scientific advisers first urged him to.

After months of insistence to the contrary and on the day it was due to end, the prime minister also announced the furlough scheme would be extended throughout the shutdown period – while scientists warned the government to “use this time well” and fix the ailing £12bn test and trace system.

Meanwhile, data shared with The Independent revealed that tens of thousands of NHS staff are currently off sick or self-isolating because of Covid-19.