Lockdown is lifting too soon, risking second coronavirus spike, public health experts warn

As another warm weekend saw millions flock to beauty spots and beaches, experts have warned lockdown is being lifted too quickly (Jo Hale/Getty Images)

As schools in England and Northern Ireland reopened their doors on Monday, medical experts warned that the coronavirus lockdown is being lifted too quickly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dr Jeanelle de Gruchy is the president of the Association of Directors of Public Health. She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We’re not feeling just yet that we’re confident enough to meet any potential challenge if the government goes too quickly on easing lockdown measures... The five tests haven’t yet been met.”

The government had outlined five tests that must be met before lockdown can be lifted. These include being certain the NHS can cope, a 'sustained and consistent' fall in the daily death rate, and the rate of infection decreasing to 'manageable levels'.

Officials must also be certain that the supply of tests and PPE can meet future demand and also be confident any adjustments to lockdown measures would not risk a second peak that will overwhelm the NHS.

De Gruchy said: “In terms of the R (rate of infection), it’s 0.7 to 0.9 in the latest government assessment. It is below one but it’s a very limited room for manoeuvre isn’t it and we know how quickly this virus can spread and it’s difficult to predict then with quite a lot of the measures being eased at once what the impact that will have on the R value.

The government outlined five conditions that must be met before easing lockdown restrictions, but some experts say the criteria have not yet been met (UK gov)

“We’re also concerned about meeting all the other operational challenges ready to meet a potential rise in infections.”

De Gruchy said the national testing programme and the test and trace scheme must be “robust and ready”, and that personal protective equipment (PPE) supply must be adequate.

Professor Devi Sridhar - the chair of Global Public Health at Edinburgh University - Tweeted about her fear of a second wave. She wrote “Major deja vu feeling to mid March. Scientists incredibly concerned, politicians ignoring this, public doesn't want life disturbed.”

Story continues

Professor Sridhar said warned that changing several policies at once “makes it hard to track and study the impact of each alone”.

She added: “Is there regular testing in schools that are opening up? This is a big experiment and should be used to study school re-openings - otherwise it is a wasted opportunity to learn more about virus.

“The only big change in Scotland is with activities and interaction outdoors with other people. Schools shut until 11 August, non-essential shops remain closed and shielding advice remains. Makes it easier to monitor impact of policy change & tread cautiously.”

Ministers have rebuked claims that they are acting too quickly, with foreign secretary Dominic Raab saying England is "transitioning" from level four, when there should be enforced social distancing measures, to level three, when they can start to be relaxed.

He told the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday that the approach is "cautious".

Dominic Raab has defended the government's decision to relax lockodwn rules (Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Raab said the government had "taken evidence from scientists" and has met the five tests it said were needed to relax restrictions.

Last week it was suggested that Boris Johnson eased lockdown despite scientists refusing to reduce virus threat level.

Other measures to ease lockdown include allowing vulnerable people in England and Wales who have been asked to stay home since lockdown began to go outdoors again.

"Because we have made that progress, steadily, slowly, surely, week in, week out, we can very gradually, very carefully, take the steps that we are taking tomorrow," Mr Raab said.

Ed Davey, acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, said Mr Raab had "failed to provide a convincing explanation as to why lockdown is easing despite the fact that the Covid-19 risk is still classified as 'high'".

In a statement, he called on ministers to "explain what evidence is guiding their decisions".

Coronavirus: what happened today

Read more about COVID-19

How to get a coronavirus test if you have symptoms

How easing of lockdown rules affects you

In pictures: How UK school classrooms could look in new normal

How public transport could look after lockdown

How our public spaces will change in the future

Help and advice

Read the full list of official FAQs here

10 tips from the NHS to help deal with anxiety

What to do if you think you have symptoms

How to get help if you've been furloughed