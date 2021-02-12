UK lockdown could lift by April for good, suggests leading epidemiologist

Professor Neil Furguson has said he is hopeful Britons can enjoy a 'normal' summer with few restrictions (Glyn KirkK/AFP via Getty Images)

One of the UK's leading epidemiologists has said that the UK should be able to begin emerging from its third nationwide lockdown by April, and that he is optimistic no more will be needed to keep coronavirus under control.

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, whose advice to the prime minister led to the initial lockdown in March 2020, said the spread of the so-called UK variant of coronavirus "has set us back a lot" but that he is hopeful hat primary schools will be able to reopen in early March, and the restrictions could continue to be lifted from there.

He also offered hope that the country would be "back to normal" within a year.

"We're in a better place than I might have anticipated a month ago," he told POLITICO's Westminster Insider podcast.

"The lockdown has really driven down cases quite fast.

"They’re basically halving about every 17 days at the moment or so, and that means in a month's time — the prime minister's talked about potentially reopening schools, we might have some bandwidth to do that, at least primary schools.

"And if we continue to see then a continued decline without large outbreaks, then perhaps starting to relax other aspects of society the following month."

Boris Johnson has faced increasing pressure to lift lockdown restrictions sooner rather than later.

The COVID Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic Tory MPs has said restrictions must begin to be lifted on 8 March, no matter what.

Johnson has indicated that when his 'roadmap' out of lockdown is revealed on 22 February, a gradual reopening of schools will be the first step. But he has warned any action will be based on infection numbers at the time, and 8 March is the very earliest pupils can expect to return.

Schools in England could start to reopen from March 8, and lockdown restrictions could then begin to be gradually eased (REUTERS/Kevin Coombs)

"To people who understandably want to go faster, I share that anxiety and that urgency," he told a media conference on 3 February. "We don't want to be forced into reverse, so we think this is prudent and cautious approach and I think it is much better to stick to that."

Schools in Scotland will begin to reopen after half-term next Monday (22 February) and First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford has indicated that Welsh schools will do as well, if infection numbers appear under control.

Ferguson — who resigned as a government adviser in May after he was caught breaching lockdown restrictions — said that the UK's vaccine rollout offered hope of people being able to enjoy more freedoms by the start of summer, but that a full return to normality would have to wait until the "real-world effectiveness" of the impact had been measured.

Epidemiologist Neil Ferguson advised Boris Johnson ahead of the UK's first nationwide lockdown (REUTERS TV via REUTERS)

He said: "I'm hopeful it will be the final lockdown, so long as we are relatively cautious in coming out of this lockdown.

"If we relax too quickly without seeing the effect of each stage of relaxation, we may do what we've done before and relax too much, see a surge in case numbers, and still need to tighten up measures again.

"My best guess is, though, my fervent hope is, certainly, by this time next year, we will be basically back to normal. I mean, without any significant degree of the current controls in place."

During his interview, which coincides with the first recorded case of coronavirus in Britain, Ferguson revealed that up to a third of Brits — "certainly 30 percent" — are now believed to have contracted the virus.

However, on Thursday the World Health Organization’s (WHO) European director issued a dire warning to countries thinking about coming out of lockdown, saying the “overwhelming majority remain vulnerable”.

Hans Kluge said too many governments have previously “reopened too fast and lost hard-earned gains”.

He warned that vaccine programmes were not extensive enough to control the pandemic, adding that vaccine protection should not provide governments with “a false sense of security” for leaving lockdown.

Experts have warned that a successful vaccination rollout should not be used as a reason to lift lockdown too early (REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge)

Professor Adam Finn, a member of the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, has also warned against easing restrictions too early.

He told the Radio Times: “You could argue when you've immunised all the people at high risk or very large number of them that's the end of the problem.

“Unfortunately, though, it isn't really, because once we've done that there will still be these vaccines which are not 100% effective and not 100% of people will have had them.

“And you do see serious illness in younger people to an extent.

“There will still be a lot of vulnerable people in the population, in the sense that they've not had the infection. So if we all of a sudden in April sort of said ‘right, this is over’ and went back to normal we would then have another enormous wave of the infection and a lot of people would end up being sick and it would be very disruptive.”

