Lockdown Legends: Solomon Smith of Brixton Soup Kitchen

Solomon Smith, co-founder of Brixton Soup Kitchen at Brixton Soup Kitchen, posing for photographers in 2016. (Tim Wood / Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Hundreds of thousands of people across Britain are going above and beyond to help others affected by this pandemic. We’ll be celebrating these characters in a new video series, Up Close And Socially Distant. This week, we spoke to Solomon Smith, who founded the Brixton Soup Kitchen in 2013.

Solomon was just 12 when he started distributing food to the homeless from his mum’s kitchen. Today, he runs the Brixton Soup Kitchen where he provides the homeless with hot food – as well as counselling, legal advice, job mentoring and IT resources to help people get back into work.

Like many charities affected by COVID-19, the centre has now closed. But Solomon and a small group of volunteers are still committed to delivering food packages to the vulnerable and homeless throughout lockdown. Here’s what he told Yahoo:

“Please, please don't wait for the information to come to you. Go and look for the information.”

How are your access routes to things like food in bulk orders?

Solomon: “Right now, a lot of our main resources have all closed down. We were getting a lot of donations from Nando's and Pret a Manger and a lot of different shops and supermarkets. Through this whole craziness, a lot of the shops closed down.

We've also got a food bank on site as well, so people give us a lot of tins and a lot of rice and things like that, but that's completely stopped. It's just hard because you know, our numbers keep on rising.”

What is the coronavirus impact on the homeless right now?

Solomon: “Literally I'm still trying to find out myself. I'm just trying to find the government papers when they were saying that the homeless people were going to be put into homes and put into hotels – I've still not found that information.

So I've literally still been going onto the streets, putting food packs down, you know. It's literally been a crazy disaster because they don't know what to do.”

Solomon's centre has been shuttered by the virus. This image was captured in 2016. Tim Wood / Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

When this first happened there was a lot of talk about hotels that are sat empty in our capital – hundreds and hundreds of hotel rooms – were going to be handed over to NHS and key workers, but also to the homeless. Because social distancing when you're sleeping on the streets isn't very easy. Yet this has gone horribly quiet. Is that what you're saying?

Solomon: “I've contacted a lot of hotels. They said they don't know nothing about it. I've sent numerous emails, not heard anything back. When a lot of people, especially like our service users are kind of [asking us] where to go, I literally don't know where to turn them.”

This is going to result in huge mass unemployment, which then results in high levels of homelessness. How are organisations like yours equipped to help as this problem increases?

Solomon: “When we’re talking about homelessness, homelessness is the last resort. And to get to that resort there is a lot of different problems, even if it was loneliness, loss of families, mental health, and then… it could lead to homelessness.

I’m trying to say to people right now: this is something what we’ve never seen before, never been through before – but we have to stay positive, we have to stay strong and we all need to stick together.”

If people are worried about how they're going to feed their family, how they're going to keep that roof over their heads, where do they go at a time like this for advice and support?

Solomon: “I would say definitely go onto gov.uk. Look out for different funding schemes. Even if it's giving you money vouchers to go to your local Tesco's and Iceland. There are schemes where you can get money off your heat and your rent.

Please, please don't wait for the information to come to you. Go and look for the information. Because what I've come to realise, these things won't sit on your lap – you will have to go out and look. Use this time to research.”

How you can help

Solomon says there are two things we can do to help support his efforts: put pressure on the government and donate to the Brixton Soup Kitchen.

“I will say, we need to put the pressure onto the government just to kind of see where could we house and put vulnerable people in a safe position?

“We definitely need funding. We definitely need, you know, your donation. Please support the Brixton Soup Kitchen to support you as well. Even though we are the Brixton Soup Kitchen, we are absolutely everywhere. You know, we're on the ground. Our worst enemy is to see somebody going hungry. I'll try and feed everyone but again, we can't do it alone.

You can donate to the Brixton Soup Kitchen's fundraising page at https://gogetfunding.com/bsk-fundraising/

Up Close And Socially Distant is hosted by Kate Thornton and features video catch-ups with people who are all doing whatever they can, in whatever unique and special way they can, to help those around them get through lockdown.

This episode features A&E doctor and former Love Island contestant, Dr Alex George, founder of the Brixton Soup Kitchen, Solomon Smith, and celebrity Chef and restauranteur, James Martin.