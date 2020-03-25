Need some lockdown inspiration? Jade Thirlwall and Amanda Holden reveal how they’re tackling boredom

Instagram

Celebrities have been sharing how they have been filling their time during isolation.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall revealed that she had managed to build an impressive Disney princess castle using 4000 pieces of Lego.

She posted the finished product on Instagram with the caption: “PROUD NERD ALERT! 4000 Lego pieces later, staying indoors helped [me] finally finish our Disney castle ✨"

Thirlwall, 26, even dressed up for the task, donning a Disney Princess t-shirt featuring, Snow White, Belle, Ariel, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

Meanwhile Amanda Holden revealed that she has been experimenting in the kitchen, sharing a video clip captured by her youngest daughter which showed her wearing safety goggles to stop her crying while chopping onions.

"Sorry for the lack of fashion!" She wrote. "I was attempting a French onion soup!

"It's turned out pretty well for someone who never cooks but now I have the time and to be honest - I am loving it. (See the picture on my stories)

"Meanwhile my little #HRH caught me in goggles and the most unflattering outfit chopping onions!"

Holden has been presenting her Heart Breakfast show remotely from home after the government encouraged people to work from home where possible.

Hollywood star Julianne Moore shared a snap of her clutching a vacuum cleaner in her pyjamas, suggesting that she is tackling boredom by making sure her home is spotless.

"This is how I start my day," she wrote.

"Throw a weird sweater over my pyjamas, grab the vacuum cleaner and get to work. Insider, outside - wherever I'm needed. #ivegotaproblem #selfisolation."

