Matt Hancock MP

The Lockdown Files have thrown Westminster into a state of panic – and have infuriated the rest of the country.

Explosive WhatsApp messages sent to and by the former health secretary, Matt Hancock, have exposed some of the mistakes and misinformation that led to unnecessary deaths and despair during the Covid pandemic of 2020-2022.

The revelation that Hancock ignored the chief medical officer’s advice to test everyone being admitted to care homes – not just those arriving from hospital – raises a colossal question mark over the government’s entire handling of the crisis.

The previously confidential WhatsApp messages were revealed by journalist Isabel Oakeshott, who was passed the massive volume of 100,000 messages by Hancock himself to help her write a book about Hancock’s role in the pandemic. But after reading their content, and aware that Britain’s own public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic was lagging well behind those of other countries, Oakeshott chose to divulge their content now.

“That’s why I’ve decided to release this sensational cache of private communications – because we absolutely cannot wait any longer for answers,” she said.

After the relative success of Rishi Sunak’s negotiations with the EU over the Northern Ireland protocol, these revelations will derail attention from his political agenda and put ministers on the defensive once again, even if many of them were never in positions of authority at the time of the lockdowns.

Shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, commented: “The claim that the government threw a ‘protective ring’ around care homes during Covid has proven to be a sham. They ignored the chief medical officer and people died. How many lives could have been saved?”

Streeting’s criticism was echoed by, Rachel Clarke, an NHS palliative care doctor who was a vocal critic of Government policy during the pandemic. She wrote on Twitter: “In 2020, Matt Hancock brazenly lied on camera, insisting he ‘threw a protective ring’ around care homes. Now leaked WhatsApps reveals this was hogwash. Hancock *rejected* Chris Whitty’s advice to Covid test everyone coming into care homes. Utter, shameless charlatan.”

A spokesman for Hancock has denied the claims.

The Lockdown Files represent the biggest series of revelations since the Telegraph became the first newspaper to expose the details of the MPs’ expenses scandal in 2009. Further revelations, based on the cache of WhatsApp messages, will be revealed in the coming days.

They throw into question the entire basis on which the government forced the nation into lockdown and pose a series of difficult questions for ministers about the decisions they made on citizens’ behalf.