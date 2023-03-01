The Lockdown Files: Matt Hancock accused of putting 'headlines before front lines' during Covid pandemic

Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, is pictured in central London in October last year - Hollie Adams/Getty Images
Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, is pictured in central London in October last year - Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Matt Hancock has been accused of putting “headlines before front lines” after revelations about his handling of the nation’s coronavirus testing programme.

Leaked messages seen by The Telegraph showed how Mr Hancock expressed concerns that expanding testing in care homes could "get in the way" of his self-imposed target of 100,000 Covid tests per day.

On April 24, 2020, a civil servant in Mr Hancock's private office sent him a WhatsApp message passing on scientific advice that his department should “prioritise testing of asymptomatic staff and residents” in care homes where there had been a coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Hancock responded: “This is ok so long as it does not get in the way of actually fulfilling the capacity in testing.”

Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted: “If details about how Hancock was more bothered about hitting his target on testing by possibly wasting tests that led to less capacity in care homes is true then imagine how those who lost loved ones in that week will feel.

“This lot its always headlines before front lines.”

A spokesman for Mr Hancock said the former Cabinet minister denied the “distorted account”.

Lib Dems claim ‘one rule for Tory ministers’ over Rees-Mogg Covid test

Jacob Rees-Mogg had a Covid test for one of his children couriered to his home by health officials at a time when there was a testing shortage, leaked messages seen by The Telegraph suggested (you can read the full story here).

The Liberal Democrats claimed it was “yet more evidence that it's one rule for Conservative ministers and another for everyone else”.

Daisy Cooper, the party’s deputy leader, said: "This is yet more evidence that it's one rule for Conservative ministers and another for everyone else.

"The Covid inquiry must look into reports Conservative ministers were able to get priority access to tests at a time of national shortage. Rishi Sunak must also confirm what he knew about this scandal. The public deserves to know the truth."

Labour MP accuses Hancock of putting ‘headlines before front lines’

Matt Hancock has been accused of putting “headlines before front lines” after revelations about his handling of the nation’s coronavirus testing programme.

Leaked messages seen by The Telegraph showed how Mr Hancock expressed concerns that expanding testing in care homes could "get in the way" of his self-imposed target of 100,000 Covid tests per day.

Labour MP Jess Phillips tweeted: “If details about how Hancock was more bothered about hitting his target on testing by possibly wasting tests that led to less capacity in care homes is true then imagine how those who lost loved ones in that week will feel.

“This lot its always headlines before front lines.”

