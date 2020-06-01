Lockdown exit, Pakistani 'spies' and more: A round-up of the top stories
A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing.
India ranks up on Coronavirus worst-hit list
Registering its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases, India on Sunday climbed two notches up on the global coronavirus charts, taking the seventh position. Read More
2 Pakistan officials in Delhi held for spying
Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir were caught by police while obtaining sensitive documents relating to Indian security establishment from an Indian national in exchange of money, official sources said. Read More
Another cyclone is brewing over the Arabian Sea
A low pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and the Met department has said it is likely to intensify into a cyclone by June 2. Read More
States rush to identify high-risk zones to remain in lockdown
The Centre has extended lockdown until June 30 in so-called containment zones that should remain under lockdown because they continue to report a high number of infections. Read More
Composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away due to COVID
The 42-year-old musician was suffering from heart and kidney problems and was diagnosed with COVID-19. Read More
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic tie knot, set to become parents soon
Krunal Pandya, brother of Hardik, shared pictures of the whole family in his social media accounts and announced to the world the happy news about his brother. Read More
Trump briefly taken to underground bunker during protests outside White House
The US President praised the Secret Service for its handling of the protests outside the White House in the wake of George Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis. Read More
History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey
Elon Musk's SpaceX company earlier confirmed the successful docking of the NASA astronauts with the ISS, the orbiting laboratory. Read More
China using tactical situation on ground to its advantage: Pompeo
Threats like the one that is happening on its border with India, they have been making for an awfully long time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. Read More