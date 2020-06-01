Lockdown exit, Pakistani 'spies' and more: A round-up of the top stories

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing.

Passengers wearing face masks wait outside a railway station before boarding a train in Secunderabad on June 1, 2020. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

India ranks up on Coronavirus worst-hit list

Registering its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases, India on Sunday climbed two notches up on the global coronavirus charts, taking the seventh position. Read More

2 Pakistan officials in Delhi held for spying

Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir were caught by police while obtaining sensitive documents relating to Indian security establishment from an Indian national in exchange of money, official sources said. Read More

Another cyclone is brewing over the Arabian Sea

A low pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea and the Met department has said it is likely to intensify into a cyclone by June 2. Read More

States rush to identify high-risk zones to remain in lockdown

The Centre has extended lockdown until June 30 in so-called containment zones that should remain under lockdown because they continue to report a high number of infections. Read More

Composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame passes away due to COVID

The 42-year-old musician was suffering from heart and kidney problems and was diagnosed with COVID-19. Read More

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic tie knot, set to become parents soon

Krunal Pandya, brother of Hardik, shared pictures of the whole family in his social media accounts and announced to the world the happy news about his brother. Read More

Trump briefly taken to underground bunker during protests outside White House

The US President praised the Secret Service for its handling of the protests outside the White House in the wake of George Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis. Read More

History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Elon Musk's SpaceX company earlier confirmed the successful docking of the NASA astronauts with the ISS, the orbiting laboratory. Read More

China using tactical situation on ground to its advantage: Pompeo

Threats like the one that is happening on its border with India, they have been making for an awfully long time, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. Read More