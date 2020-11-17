Lockdown WILL end on December 2, Robert Jenrick says, but indoor socialising ‘could be ruled out’ under tiers review

(Sky News)

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has insisted England will exit lockdown on December 2 but admitted the planned return to tiered measures remains “under review”.

The minister insisted the Government wanted to see a “significant easing of restrictions” across the country, but stressed “we won’t be able to make a definitive call until the end of the month.”

Mr Jenrick’s comments came after Matt Hancock admitted it was “too early for us to know” whether coronavirus cases would be sufficiently low enough to ease the current national shutdown.

Speaking to Sky News’s Kay Burley on Tuesday morning, Mr Jenrick said: “We’re still in national lockdown measures, but we will come out of lockdown on December 2 – that’s a legal certainty.”

Any extension to that would need to be taken by a vote in Parliament, he explained.

However, he continued: “It is our hope and expectation that that won’t be the case and that people in England will be able to move back into the tiered system.

“There will be a review. That work is undergoing on what those tiers look like and how local areas go back in but that will very much depend on the data.

“We will have to make decisions nearer the end of the month once we have got the most up-to-date information possible.

“So it is too early to say which tiers people will be able to go into. But we all want to see a significant easing of the measures in all parts of England at the beginning of next month.”

His remarks follow warnings by Public Health England’s director that the lowest tier of earlier measures had had “little effect”.

Dr Hopkins, who is advising the Government’s Covid-19 response, said they would have to consider strengthening the measures “to get us through the winter months until the vaccine is available for everyone”.

The system, introduced last month, saw areas put into different categories labelled medium, high or very high risk, with the medium level also referred to as Tier 1, high as Tier 2 and very high as Tier 3.

Story continues

Mr Hancock told a Downing Street press briefing he hoped the national lockdown would be replaced in two weeks with a tiered system “similar to what we had before”.

But Dr Hopkins, an epidemiologist, said localised measures had had significantly different impacts according to their level of severity.

“Tier 3, and especially Tier 3 plus in the North, has had an effect in reducing the numbers of cases in the North West and we can see the North West’s declining number of cases now,” she said.

“Tier 2 seems to hold in some areas and not so well in others, and so really it depends on how fast transmission is occurring and how well the individuals in the population are taking that advice in.

“We see very little effect from Tier 1 and I think when we look at what tiers may be there in the future, we will have to think about strengthening them in order to get us through the winter months until the vaccine is available for everyone.”

With Conservative backbenchers pressuring for the Prime Minister not to extend the lockdown next month, Mr Hancock said the Government does not yet have the data to understand its impact.

“It is too early for us to know what the number of cases will be as we come to the end of the current lockdown,” he said.

“But we absolutely hope to be able to replace the national lockdown with a tiered system similar to what we had before.”

Meanwhile in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce new “Level 4” lockdown restrictions for areas in the west of the country.

She has said that areas with “stubbornly high” levels of the virus could be temporarily placed under more severe measures to give more flexibility for a “limited and careful easing” of the rules over Christmas.

Under the toughest restrictions, non-essential shops will be closed, along with bars, restaurants, hairdressers and visitor attractions.

Schools will remain open, however, with the First Minister saying on Monday it is her “objective and intention” to ensure they do not close.

The First Minister also told the briefing that restrictions in at least one local authority area will be eased, although she did not say where.

Read More

Christmas lockdown looms as study shows mouthwash can kill Covid-19

Matt Hancock suggests lockdown may not end on December 2

Covid-19 tiered system will need to be ‘strengthened’ for winter

Hints that regional tier system could be made tougher post lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon announces five-tier system of lockdowns for Scotland

Ending lockdown in December hinges on next two weeks, expert warns

Fears thousands could spend Xmas in isolation if wrongly diagnosed

Hancock: We’re working on rules to let families Christmas together