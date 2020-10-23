Lockdown date night ideas: How to plan a night in with your partner, even if you’re living separately

With going out for drinks or dinner out the window, here's what to do instead, whether you're living together or doing long-distance (iStock)

As coronavirus cases in the UK have been increasing the government has implemented a three-tier lockdown system across areas with higher infection rates, such as Liverpool and Lancashire.

For those in long-distance relationships, or who do not live together, the endless months of lockdown earlier in the year prevented many couples from seeing one another, and despite restrictions lifting towards the end of summer, regional lockdowns once again mean people are separated.

But one way to ease the stress of however you're feeling is to organise a dedicated date night, which can bring back some feeling of normality.

Obviously, you can’t go out for a drink, head to your favourite restaurant, or anything that you might do usually do on a date, but setting aside time to get dressed up, opening a nice bottle of something and cooking a meal together in person or over Zoom can make all the difference to your relationship.

It will break up the monotony of lockdown that we're all feeling, as well as giving you both something to look forward to.

We've put together some ideas to help you create a great date night, whether you’re living together or separately.

Get dressed up

If like us, you’ve spent the majority of lockdown and working from home in jogging bottoms, pyjamas and comfy clothes (hello elasticated waistbands) then use date night to put on a dress, or smart trousers and a shirt.

This lodi modal high neck tank dress (Know The Origin, £38) is perfect if you want to look stylish, stay comfortable but still be eco-friendly. It’s made from crease-resistant fibres of beech tree and you can dress it up with a statement pair of earrings and a red lipstick.

For the finishing touches, try the Chanel rouge allure ink in true red (John Lewis & Partners, £26.35), which topped our list of the IndyBest lipsticks that are long-lasting but won’t dry out lips.

Button up a shirt to add a touch of formality. We like this slim fit dyed 100 per cent linen shirt (Massimo Dutti, £49.95) that’s lightweight and matches everything (even pyjama bottoms) while still looking smart.