Lockdown caused depression and suicides in the elderly, says Age UK

Lockdown has led to suicides and depression in older people, Age UK has said.

The country’s leading charity for older people told the Covid Inquiry the pandemic had taken a toll on the mental health of the elderly, with many afraid to leave their homes or take public transport more than two years after restrictions ended.

In a witness statement provided to the public inquiry, which opened its second module this week scrutinising government decision-making during the pandemic, Age UK said lockdown had caused “much higher rates of depression and self-harming and suicide” amongst elderly people.

On Thursday, Caroline Abrahams, the charity’s director, told the hearing: “We’ve had to provide new training for some of our helpline staff on how to cope with people who are waking up in great distress - and that only happened during and after the pandemic.

“It has undoubtedly exacted a toll on many older people.”

She said many suffered a “great loss of confidence, coupled with the fact that if you stay still, you don’t move around as much.

“As an older person you stiffen up, your muscles tend to waste and then it’s physically very, very difficult to be able to get around.”

‘More constrained lives now’

The organisation has created a service to encourage older people to get out of their homes and walk around again after lockdown, and to use public transport, which Ms Abrahams said is a “particular fear” for some.

“But of course for many it’s too late,” she added. “It was a different lifestyle for a sufficiently long time, but they’re not able now to go back to how they were.

“So yes, I’m afraid there are many older people who lead much, much more constrained lives now than before the pandemic.”

The impact of the pandemic on young people’s mental health has recently come under much scrutiny, with The Telegraph revealing lockdown damaged the emotional development of almost half of children according to a major study by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) and UCL.

However, there appears to be little research so far into the impacts of the restrictions on older people - who were most vulnerable to the virus and told to shield by the Government.

Ms Abrahams said Age UK felt “quite cut off” from the Government in the first few months of the pandemic and had to do most of its communications through the national media.

‘Ongoing problem’

She said there had been a “sense of fatalism” around older people, with an underlying assumption that those with care needs would be unlikely to survive Covid.

Ms Abrahams also told the inquiry of an “ongoing problem” for carers of people with dementia, as many day centres that closed during the pandemic have failed to reopen.

“It’s difficult caring for someone with dementia at the best of times,” she said. “And day centres are often a great outlet for people that give someone a good safe place to go, and the carer has a few hours off.

“But those opportunities often disappeared. Those services had to close during the pandemic.

“And actually many of them have not reopened, so there’s an ongoing problem today.”