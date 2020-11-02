Lockdown 2: Boris Johnson attempts to head off fierce Tory rebellion in Commons showdown

A furious Tory MP has attacked Boris Johnson over plans for a second national lockdown, accusing the Prime Minister of creating an "authoritative and coercive state".

Mr Johnson is in the Commons this afternoon attempting to head off a fierce Tory rebellion over the impending measures, which are scheduled to come into force on Thursday.

The Prime Minister insisted the plans were “time limited” and he hoped to lift the latest draconian restrictions on December 2 when the country will return to the coronavirus tier system.

However, furious backbench Tory MPs have called the latest measures “evil” and warned they will “ruin lives”.

Sir Charles Walker, Conservative MP for Broxbourne, said he would not be supporting the government’s legislation and added: “As we drift further into an authoritarian and coercive state, the only legal mechanism left open to me is to vote against that legislation.

"That is all we’ve got left…if my constituents protest they get arrested.”

He said people will “never ever forgive the political class” for criminalising parents seeing children and went on to call for a written constitution.

The Prime Minister replied that people “overwhelmingly understood” why the measures had to be taken. He also said people wanted to defeat the virus, rather than “delectable disputations on a written constitution”.

During his statement to the Commons, Mr Johnson warned that scientific modelling shows that if the government does not act now, the country could see a death-rate over the winter that is “twice as bad or more” compared with the first wave.

He said that the government has “no alternative” but to take further action at a national level and added: "I cannot pretend that the way ahead is easy, or without painful choices for us all.

“And so for the next four weeks I must ask the people of this country to come together, to protect the NHS, and to save many thousands of lives.”

The strict measures include closing pubs, restaurants, gyms, non-essential shops and places of worship.

Former Tory Cabinet minister Liam Fox asked the PM for reassurances that the cure was not worse than the disease. Meanwhile, former Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said she would “only reluctantly” support the restrictions.

Conservative chairman of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady called for a full impact assessment to be published before MPs vote on the measures set out by the Prime Minister.

Sir Graham told Radio 4 last night: “If these kinds of measures were being taken in any totalitarian country around the world we would be denouncing it as a form of evil and here the removal of people’s fundamental liberties is going almost without comment."

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith has also warned that if the data was wrong in some way “we will have struck the wrong balance between saving lives and ruining lives”.

Former minister Esther McVey has said she would be voting against the measures, warning of the “disastrous effects” this brings to lives.

Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer has said his MPs will back the lockdown at Wednesday’s vote but has criticised the delay.

Some MPs are not only fuming about the new restrictions but also the way in which the announcement was handled.

A rushed announcement was made on Saturday after details of a second national lockdown were leaked to the press.

Mr Johnson apologised to his MPs and has launched an inquiry to find the “culprit” who leaked the details before his planned announcement on Monday.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the Prime Minister and Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg had reassured him the leak had not come from Downing Street.

