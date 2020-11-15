All You Need For Lockdown 2.0 Is A Pair Of Silk Pyjamas

Silk pyjamas might normally be associated with wealthy heiresses who swan around their gigantic mansions in fluffy heeled slippers but 2020 feels like the perfect time to treat ourselves to a bit of luxury. With the second lockdown now upon us, we won’t be going anywhere for at least the next few weeks, which means we’re all in need of something comfortable to chill out in.



While the first round of quarantine saw us reaching for joggers and a sweatshirt, loungewear has now become such a part of our everyday lives that it is almost formal attire. So what’s more comfortable than loungewear? Pyjamas, of course. No, we’re not talking about that tatty oversized T-shirt you stole from an ex; we’re talking about fancy-lady silk pyjamas, the kind that Mrs Maisel or Moira Rose would have in their enviable closet.



You may not own a four-poster bed or a walk-in wardrobe but there’s no reason you can’t inject a little boujee into your bedtime routine with a pair of silky jimjams. Whether you go for 100% pure silk or a more affordable satin set, any sleepwear that’s shiny is good with us. Plus, once you eventually leave the comfort of your bed, you can easily dress up your PJs for the perfect festive party look.



To take a look at the best silky PJs on the market right now, click through the slideshow ahead...



