All You Need For Lockdown 2.0 Is A Pair Of Silk Pyjamas

Alicia Lansom

Silk pyjamas might normally be associated with wealthy heiresses who swan around their gigantic mansions in fluffy heeled slippers but 2020 feels like the perfect time to treat ourselves to a bit of luxury. With the second lockdown now upon us, we won’t be going anywhere for at least the next few weeks, which means we’re all in need of something comfortable to chill out in.

While the first round of quarantine saw us reaching for joggers and a sweatshirt, loungewear has now become such a part of our everyday lives that it is almost formal attire. So what’s more comfortable than loungewear? Pyjamas, of course. No, we’re not talking about that tatty oversized T-shirt you stole from an ex; we’re talking about fancy-lady silk pyjamas, the kind that Mrs Maisel or Moira Rose would have in their enviable closet.

You may not own a four-poster bed or a walk-in wardrobe but there’s no reason you can’t inject a little boujee into your bedtime routine with a pair of silky jimjams. Whether you go for 100% pure silk or a more affordable satin set, any sleepwear that’s shiny is good with us. Plus, once you eventually leave the comfort of your bed, you can easily dress up your PJs for the perfect festive party look.

To take a look at the best silky PJs on the market right now, click through the slideshow ahead...

Paper London Florence Pyjama, $, available at Paper London
Bonsoir Of London Silk Sienna Pyjamas, $, available at Bonsoir Of London
Prayers & Plans Emerald Green Maya Silk Set, $, available at Prayers & Plans
BlueBella Claudia satin pyjama set, $, available at Bluebella
H&M Satin Pyjamas, $, available at H&M
Love Stories Weekend zebra-print satin-crepe pyjama trousers, $, available at Selfridges

Love Stories Jeanne zebra-print satin-crepe pyjama shirt, $, available at Selfridges
Asceno Striped Silk-Satin Robe, $, available at The Outnet
Topshop Satin Sage Pyjama Set, $, available at Topshop
New Look Brown Leopard Satin Wide Leg Pyjama Set, $, available at New Look
The White Company Contrast piped silk pyjama set, $, available at Selfridges
BlueBella Satin Giraffe Printed PJ's, $, available at ASOS
La Redoute Satin Feel Pyjamas, $, available at La Redoute
Simone Perele Silk Pyjama Shorts, $, available at Harrods
ROSIE FOR AUTOGRAPH Pure Silk Tie Waist Pyjama Set, $, available at Marks & Spencer
Desmond & Dempsey Silk Jag Print Cream, $, available at Desmond & Dempsey
ASOS DESIGN Premium monogram satin shirt & trouser pyjamas, $, available at ASOS
Iris & Ink Karitas silk-blend charmeuse pajama set, $, available at The Outnet
Cult Mia Elsie Silk Top, $, available at Cult Mia

Cult Mia Hazel Silk Shorts, $, available at Cult Mia
John Lewis & Partners Taylor Silk Pyjama Set, $, available at John Lewis
Olivia von Halle Millicent zebra-print silk-satin pajama set, $, available at The Outnet
Arket Silk Pyjama Shirt, $, available at Arket
Not Just Pajama Silk Eye Mask - Light Green, $, available at Wolf & Badger
ASOS DESIGN Curve Satin mix & match with lace cami & short set, $, available at ASOS
fivekisses Silk Shorts PJ Set, $, available at Shopbop

