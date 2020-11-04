The 13 exceptions that mean you can leave your house during lockdown 2

With just one day to go before England enters a second national coronavirus lockdown, people are once again being told to stay at home as much as possible.

During the first lockdown, that was imposed at the start of the March, the country was under tight restrictions that only allowed people out for a limited set of reasons.

Many of those restrictions will once again be in place – but the rules are slightly less stringent this time round, and the government has published 32 pages of regulations including 13 exceptions to the general stay-at-home message.

What are the exemptions?

The 13 overall exemptions listed in the Health Protection Regulations 2020 are:

Leaving home is necessary for certain purposes For work, voluntary services, education and training, etc Elite athletes Medical need, etc Support and respite Death bed visit Funerals, etc Marriages and civil partnerships Children Animal welfare Returning home Prison visits Other visits

Exceptions within exceptions

Each of these exceptions have sub-categories of what can be classed as a reasonable excuse for leaving your home.

Specific reasons include education if it is not provided online, work if you cannot work from home (including if your job involves working in other people’s homes) and for exercise, which you can take as many times a day as you wish.

People can also leave for recreational purposes with their own household or on their own with one person from another household (a “one plus one” rule).

Examples of recreation include meeting up with a friend in the park for a walk or to sit on a bench and eat a sandwich.

People can also leave home to shop for food and essentials, and to provide care for vulnerable people or as a volunteer.

Attending medical appointments is also allowed or to escape injury or harm (such as for people suffering domestic abuse).

Support bubbles will remain in place and people can still meet up in their bubble.

Children can move between the homes of their parents if their parents are separated, which was the case during the first lockdown.

Regulations state that it is reasonably necessary for someone to leave their home to visit a person staying in a care home if they are a member of that person’s household, a close family member or a friend.

Schools, colleges and universities will all remain open but students should only return home for the Christmas holiday.

Childminders and nurseries will stay open and childcare bubbles, where for example a grandparent provides childcare while a parent works, will be able to continue.

People can travel for work and there are exemptions for overnights and second homes for work purposes.

Churches will remain open for private prayer, while funerals will be limited to a maximum of 30 people – although it is advised that only close family members attend.

