Lock down lifted at North Carolina mall where ‘large fight’ erupted, police say

Carolina Place mall in Pineville was placed on lock down for about an hour Saturday night as police investigated reports of gunfire, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Pineville police officers who responded to the mall on Pineville Place Parkway just after 6 p.m. determined that a “large fight” broke out but that no shots were fired, CMPD said on Twitter.

CMPD said its officers were asked to respond to the mall, but the request was canceled before officers arrived.

“The lock down has been lifted,” CMPD said on Twitter about 7:30 p.m.

Police haven’t said if any charges will be filed as a result of the fight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.