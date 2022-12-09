A lochside walk to a pub with live music: the Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry, Scotland

Phoebe Taplin
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

The loch reflects scattered clouds, gaps of sky, sunlit mountains and an imposing modernist dam. A watchful heron stands on a rock in the shadow of the concrete cliff. Pitlochry dam is one of nine power stations in the Tummel valley hydroelectric scheme. Before it opened in 1951, only one in every 200 crofts here had electricity. A fish ladder, added two years later to help salmon swim back up to their Highland spawning grounds, is now a tourist attraction. SSE, the energy company that harnesses power generated by the dam, opened a visitor centre in 2017.

The backdrop includes the wooded hills of Highland Perthshire and the mottled peak of Ben Vrackie. There are lots of more energetic options for hiking through these landscapes, but this gentle, wooded amble from the railway station is perfect for an afternoon that ends in the pub. The walk has its share of mountain views across Loch Faskally, created by the dam, and is rich in bird and plant life, from Himalayan blue poppies in the Explorers’ Garden to carpets of wood sorrel in Faskally Forest. There’s a chance to spot red squirrels, rent a boat, and even swim in the loch.

Pitlochry dam is one of a series of hydro electric schemes in the Tummel valley
Pitlochry dam is one of a series of hydro electric schemes in the Tummel valley Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

My first view of Pitlochry dam comes soon after leaving the station, as I walk down through woods to an Edwardian suspension bridge. The old village of Port na Craig on the far bank is now dominated by Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Its founder, John Stewart, hid a note near the river during the second world war that read: “When peace is declared I shall return to this spot to give thanks to God and to establish my Festival.” The first one was in 1951, and for decades the festival took place in a temporary tent-like building. The 1980s theatre that replaced it was upgraded in 2022 with a glass, brick and timber extension that wraps the older building. On the hillside above, the glades of the Explorers’ Garden represent different parts of the world, from North America to New Zealand. Clusters of autumn crocuses flower pale purple by the path.

One minute there’s sunlight glinting down through the beech leaves and the next I’m spritzed by a bracken-scented shower

Climbing alongside the 34 pools of the fish ladder, I peer into the swirling water, looking in vain for the last few salmon, then walk on under tall trees. There are views all the way across the cloud-echoing loch. It’s typically changeable Scottish weather. One minute there’s sunlight glinting down through the beech leaves and the next I’m spritzed by a bracken-scented shower. A veil of drizzle, with a hazy rainbow suspended in it, drifts in front of the pines as I cross the Clunie bridge in Faskally Forest.

Stones from the old bridge, demolished when the dam was built, have become a viewpoint from which to admire the artificial loch, ringed by trees on the edge of autumn glory. An early-19th-century book, Account of the Principal Pleasure Tours in Scotland, describes the “delightful retreat of Archibald Butter, Esq near the Tummel and surrounded on all sides by fine banks of wood”. Butter’s woodlands became a centre for training foresters until the late 1960s. The 23 species that flourish there now include oak, Douglas fir and wild cherry. I follow an undulating lochside path under fragrant Scots pines.

The visitor centre at Pitlochry dam.
The visitor centre at Pitlochry dam. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Little Loch Dunmore, in the middle of the woods, has a wooden footbridge and boathouse. At an annual autumn light show here called Enchanted Forest (5 Oct-5 Nov 2023), coloured floodlights are angled into the branches of mossy mountain ash and bending beech trees. It’s an after-dark spectacle.

For now, the afternoon sunshine picks out gold leaves of a cascading silver birch and the loch’s mosaic of lily pads. There’s no sign of the goldeneye ducks that nest up in the trees here, but the forest is full of birdsong and a robin is perched quizzically by a rotating disco ball, trying to peck his pixelated reflection.

Related: ‘It’s regenerative tourism’: a cabin stay that helps rewild Scotland’s Highlands

As I head back towards Pitlochry, a great quacking herd of mallards has gathered on the shore near a sign on the cafe that reads: “Duck Food 75p.” There are kayaks, rowing boats, pedalos or standup paddleboards to hire for exploring the still waters. Just before I get back to the dam, a red squirrel runs right across the path in front of me.

A few steps further and I reach an idyllic lochside beach and can’t resist digging my swimming costume out of my rucksack. A swimmer tells me the water temperature is still 13C and I manage about 10 minutes, emerging with an after-swim glow to match the molten light. I warm up with a coffee in the dam’s visitor centre, where the glass-walled cafe perches on stilts above the riverbank.

Woodland at Cluniemore.
The walk takes in woods that host red squirrels Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

A live-feed camera in the cafe shows underwater footage from the fish ladder. Most of the salmon have already swum upstream, but there’s a busy scene of bubbles streaming and larvae darting among drifting leaves. There are displays on the life cycle of salmon and the engineering involved in hydroelectric power.

A hundred steps lead down to the riverbank again and finally I’m heading into town along winding Ferry Road. A fast-flowing stream called the Moulin Burn runs next to it, rushing down towards the River Tummel.

It has driven centuries of mills, powering local industries: cloth and cornmeal, logging and laundry. It still turns a waterwheel next to a creeper-covered, 18th-century stone building in the middle of Pitlochry. This was once a cornmill and is now the Old Mill Inn.

Google map of the route

Start Pitlochry railway station
End The Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry
Distance 5¼ miles
Time 2½ hours
Total ascent 224 metres
Difficulty Easy
GPX map of the route at Ordnance Survey

The pub

Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry, pub
The Old Mill offers a friendly welcome Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Sipping whisky by the millstream and watching the waterwheel is a relaxing way to end the walk. There’s food (mains from £17) and, on Fridays and Saturdays, live music. Tonight it’s a rock band from Dundee.

After 9.30pm on music nights, the Old Mill morphs from chilled family-friendly hangout to party central where dancing on the bar is not unheard of. Alongside regular Belhaven beers, there’s a rotating cast of guest ales from local breweries such as Inveralmond in Perth. Even closer to home are Pitlochry’s distilleries, including the prolific Edradour, based in a traditional farmhouse. Edradour’s 10-year-old single malt, aged in sherry casks, tastes like liquid plum pudding and gleams like treacle.

The Old Mill’s big seasonal beer garden, over a bridge from the pub, with a tented area and outdoor bar, is open from Easter to the end of October.
theoldmillpitlochry.co.uk

Where to stay

The 13 modern rooms at the Old Mill start at £149 B&B, though Pitlochry is packed with other places to eat and to stay. The 17th-century Moulin Hotel, in a pretty village up the hill, has doubles from £120 B&B, its own brewery and a rushed-off-its-feet restaurant. I’m staying at Pitlochry Youth Hostel, a short stagger from the pub, where my twin en suite room is £45. The hostel is licensed and has kitchens and sitting rooms for guests, with views across the rooftops to the wooded hills.

Latest Stories

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • P.E.I. puts on final touches ahead of Canada Winter Games

    With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Impressions of Qatar: A World Cup like no other, just like the country itself

    DOHA — Qatar has been no ordinary FIFA World Cup. More like a one-of-a-kind tournament in a one-of-a-kind country. With eight stadiums within one hour of each, either in or around Doha, the men's soccer showcase is a far cry from previous editions spread across one country or more. The commute for fans and those covering the event is short and sweet. With oil-rich Qatar funding a reported US$200-billion bill, it's literally the best tournament money could buy. The main media centre in the Qatar

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • CEBL commission Morreale says BCLA is another chance to showcase Canadian basketball

    Mike Morreale says the importance of the Brampton Honey Badgers' participation in the Basketball Champions League Americas is simple. "We need more basketball in the country," Morreale said. Morreale, the co-founder and commissioner of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), was in Queretaro City, Mexico on Thursday, ahead of the first window of the group stage of the BCLA, an international competition that brings together 12 teams from seven countries. The Honey Badgers are representing Ca

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Canadiens forward Gallagher out at least two weeks with lower-body injury

    VANCOUVER — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Brendan Gallagher will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher missed games at Calgary and Edmonton last week because of the injury. He had played every game of the season up to that point. Gallagher has three goals and five assists in 22 games. The Canadiens gave the update on Gallagher's injury before facing the Canucks on Monday night in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022. The Canadia

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • Murray's 3 gives Nuggets 121-120 win over Lillard, Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining. Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game's 20 lead changes. Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp