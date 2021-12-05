Loch Lloyd looks to the coming year

The holidays are a time of celebration and reflection of the year past, as well as a time of anticipation for the year ahead. Loch Lloyd Real Estate had its third year of record-breaking sales in 2021 with the help of our clients, agent partners and Preferred Builders.

Unprecedented real estate sales led to an all-time inventory low. Despite only a handful of homesites and spec/model home options remaining, the market remains strong going into 2022, bolstered by the planned launch of a new phase!

Stonehaven at Loch Lloyd will debut late spring 2022. This highly anticipated new neighborhood is located in the southwest area of the community and offers wooded acreage lots, some with 2nd-tier lake views. Twenty-five lots will be located in Cass County, Mo., and 4 lots will be located in Johnson County, Kan. A new gate on Kenneth Road and 167th Street will provide convenient access for residents of this area.

“These homesites are a culmination of all the elements that make Loch Lloyd special — location, lot size, natural setting, lake accessibility, community and club amenities, privacy and security,” said Ashlea Black, Vice President of Real Estate Sales & Marketing. “It is arguably the most beautiful land we have offered!”

The Village of Loch Lloyd, located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area, offers a premium level of privacy and security, along with a healthy lifestyle and ready access to the comforts of city life. Nestled along the Blue River, Loch Lloyd is one of the most prestigious addresses in the Kansas City metro with stunning views of the lake and rolling hills accompanying homes of all sizes in the 1,200-acre community. All of this is surrounded by the Country Club at Loch Lloyd and the Tom Watson Signature 18-hole golf course, both of which are premier leisure destinations.

The holidays are especially enjoyable at Loch Lloyd as the club hosts numerous celebratory events including: Kid’s Turkey Bowl; Clubhouse Lighting Ceremony; Ladies and Men’s Holiday Parties; Santa Brunch; or the countdown to the New Year, all just minutes from home. Loch Lloyd clubs and groups provide ways to give back to the greater Kansas City community with donation drives and service opportunities. The culinary team at the Country Club at Loch Lloyd also offers take-out holiday meals, making in-home entertaining easy. Plus, the seasonal decorations and lights throughout the community provide a festive setting for visitors and residents!

Story continues

The Village of Loch Lloyd features some of the finest builders and properties in the Kansas City market. Loch Lloyd Real Estate offers guidance to buyers by sharing in-depth knowledge of new home construction to help clients successfully navigate the design and build process.

Loch Lloyd currently has three model homes in progress and four additional model homes in the planning stage, all of which will commence construction in the coming year. Our Preferred Builder Group is comprised of 11 of Kansas City’s premiere builders — Ambassador, Cecil & Ray Homes, Don Julian Builders, JS Robinson Fine Homes, Koehler Building Company, National Home Building Co., Starr Homes and Willis Custom Homes. The most recent additions to the group include Ashner Construction, Holthaus Building Company and RM Standard, three of the area’s most sought-after custom builders whose authentic architecture, distinguishing elements and premium materials reflect the elevated standards of the Loch Lloyd community.

“A new phase near the lake in our community is slated for release late spring; we will feature three KCHBA Artisan Home Tour entries this summer; and new models will debut in throughout the year,” Black said. “Loch Lloyd’s remarkable growth continues. We look forward to ringing in the New Year and all the ‘new’ it will bring!”

We welcome you to visit the Village of Loch Lloyd this holiday season and experience this exceptional community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates

Contact: 816-331-9500 or realestate@lochlloyd.com

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Call for an appointment. Closed holidays.

Gate Protocol: All guests are required to provide name and photo identification at the gates. All vehicles will be registered, and a single-visit vehicle pass will be provided. If you are unaccompanied by a real estate agent, a map of the community will be provided with directions to the Real Estate office.

Gate Access: To access the community, take Kenneth Road to the Kenneth Road Extension OR Holmes Road to Kenneth Road Extension. Proceed to Loch Lloyd Parkway and the North Gate Welcome Center.