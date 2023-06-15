In Loch Henry, Charlie Brooker takes on relentless and exploitative true-crime

Myha'la Herrold and Samuel Blenkin in Loch Henry - Netflix

Like the rest of us, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker spent much of the pandemic tucking into true crime. All that bloody bingeing has left an aftertaste, which he filters into Loch Henry, the second episode of the show’s new season.

Loch Henry is an agreeably pulpy tale of dark deeds in a picturesque Scottish location. But, as it bumps and shudders to a horrifying end, it is ultimately a critique of the conveyor-belt quality of true crime, in which terrible deeds are neatly packaged for mass consumption.

There’s an atmosphere of slow-rising dread, which will be familiar to Black Mirror fans. But it’s also an example of the “reset” that Brooker has promised for the sixth series. The story of aspiring documentary makers Davis (Samuel Blenkin) and Pia (Industry’s Myha’la Herrold) has almost nothing to do with his familiar bête noire of dystopian technology. Unless you count the old VHS tapes that are crucial to the outcome.

Davis grew up close to the beautiful but mournful eponymous Loch. It’s a remote community with a dark past, which he has concealed from Pia, the trendy girlfriend he acquired while studying film in London. It’s only when they return to make an unpromising-sounding doc about a man protecting rare bird eggs from poachers that an old pal pressures him into spilling the bloody beans to Pia.

In the late 1990s, the Loch was rocked by a string of depraved murders. The perpetrator was a local weirdo named Iain Adair. He would pick up tourists and bring them back to his torture dungeon. But he claimed an unexpected victim when Davis’s policeman father went to confront him – and was then apparently shot by the killer.

His subsequent death in hospital from MRSA was Adair’s fault – or so believes Davis’s quietly suffering mother Janet (Monica Dolan). Intrigued by the Adair case and its mixture of gore and heartbreak, Pia convinces Davis to shop the tale to London production companies. They’re interested – by the body count but even more by Davis’s connection to the killer. This is the angle they want to explore. However, it is made clear that to receive a commission, Davis and Pia will have to bring something new to the story regardless of the ethical cost.

And so we come to Brooker’s critique of true crime as a production line where human suffering is shrink-wrapped for our convenience. Pia, in particular, doesn’t care about Davis’s loss – she sees an angle that can be exploited. As they delve deeper, there are further twists, bringing Davis to the attention of a local pub owner (John Hannah) whose business unravelled when Loch Henry sank into notoriety.

It’s frothy stuff but it’s grounded by the performances. As Pia, Herrold is full of self-contained energy: you believe in her as an outwardly kind person with an inner core that’s all ambition. Blenkin, meanwhile shines in the final moments as the plot moves beyond pulp to a more stoic place. Hannah, typically so charming, exudes a studied chill. But the episode really belongs to Dolan as mumsy Janet, who captures the duality of a person with dark depths.

Brooker could never be accused of subtlety: in this episode, someone goes on the rampage with a power drill. But the criticism of true crime is skilfully blended with an enjoyably ripe folk horror tale. Loch Henry will encourage the viewer to reassess their binge-worthy relationship with true crime – even as it causes their stomach to flip in sheer, gleeful disgust.

