Location of remains of Brazil great Garrincha unclear

SAO PAULO (AP) -- Questions are emerging about the location of the remains of two-time World Cup champion Mane Garrincha.

A statement published late Wednesday by the city of Mage, outside of Rio de Janeiro, said there are two graves in a local cemetery marked with the name of the Brazil soccer great. However, the city also said they had no records of his remains being moved.

Garrincha died in 1983 at the age of 49.

The mayor of Mage is requesting the exhumation of the bodies and collection of genetic material in the two graves to determine identities.

In interviews with TV Globo, family members were split about the whereabouts of Garrincha's remains. Some said they were not moved and others believe they were transferred to a different grave in 1985.