‘Location Management 101’ Online Training Course Set From Film Commissioner & Location Manager Groups

The Association of Film Commissioners International has launched “Location Management 101,” an online training course developed in collaboration with the Location Managers Guild International.

Billed as a course “for anyone who wants to understand the role and responsibilities of location managers working in film, TV, commercial, print and other types of media production,” it’s available on the AFCI University website and costs $150 for AFCI members and $300 for non-members. You can register here.

More from Deadline

The course covers a wide range of topics including location research, planning, scouting, budgeting, permitting, photography, laws & regulations, transportation, security and equipment. It also explains how to work effectively with the various entities involved in on-location production, including film commissions, property owners, residents and businesses. The course also explores how location managers play a role in broader industry issues, such as workforce diversity and inclusion, Covid-19 compliance, on-set safety and sustainability. Students who complete the course earn a joint AFCI/LMGI Certificate of Completion.

“AFCI recognizes the value of providing a well-rounded understanding of the location manager’s role – not only for its film commission members but for anyone who works on-set or is interested in pursuing a career in production,” said AFCI president Eve Honthaner. “To develop this course, we turned to the best professionals in the industry – the members of the Location Managers Guild International.”

The curriculum for “Location Management 101” was created in partnership with longstanding LMGI members whose credits include iconic projects such as Mission Impossible, The Irishmen, American Crime Story, Tomorrowland and Men in Black.

Story continues

“We are thrilled to partner with AFCI to create this new resource for understanding the vital role location managers play as creative collaborators in the production process,” said LMGI president John Rakich. “The course provides a unique opportunity to learn about location management from some of the foremost experts in the field.”

“Location Management 101” is part of AFCI University, which offers courses on topics ranging from Film Commission Fundamentals and Economic Development to Gender Identify & Sexual Orientation Sensitivity Training. AFCI University courses are self-directed and may be completed on each student’s own schedule.

Founded in 1975, the Association of Film Commissioners International is the only global non-profit professional organization representing city, state, regional, provincial and national film commission members on six continents. The Location Managers Guild International is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.