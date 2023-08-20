Location, Location, Location star Phil Spencer's parents killed in car crash

Channel 4

Location, Location, Location star Phil Spencer' s parents have died in a car crash.

According to The Sun , the TV presenter's parents, who were both in their 80s, died on Friday night after their car crashed into a river on the family farm where Phil grew up.

Following the tragic accident, Phil's 82-year-old mother Anne and 89-year-old father Richard, who was known as David to his friends and family, were removed from the vehicle but they could not be saved.

The couple were on their way out for lunch at a local pub when their car veered from an access road into a shallow river which runs through their estate.

VALERY HACHE - Getty Images

The fire brigade and police rushed to the scene and an air ambulance was also dispatched to the farm in Littlebourne, Kent.

Anne and Richard were pulled from the vehicle and taken to hospital where Richard was pronounced dead and Anne later died.

Speaking to The Sun, Phil's friend and Location, Location, Location co-host Kirstie Allsopp said that Phil was comforted to know that his parents were together when they died.

"I've spoken to Phil and it's tragic for the Spencer family, but his parents were together and that's something that is a great source of solace to them all," Kirstie said.

"The family is very loving and close. There are four children, Phil, Robert, Caryn and Helen, and they had eight grandchildren," she continued. "This is awful for all of the family, but they were together at the end and they were lovely people.

"They were on their way to the pub on a Friday afternoon in Kent, where they lived — they were in the place they loved, with the person they loved. They were both people of Christian faith.

"Phil and his siblings are all consoling each other at this difficult time."



You Might Also Like