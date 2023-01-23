The location analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 18.0 billion in 2022 to USD 33.2 billion in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%

ReportLinker

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Location Analytics Market by Component, Location Type, Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027"

during the forecast period. The growing access of smart devices and network services, as it enables smarter applications and better connectivity.



Based on component, services to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

The services segment of the location analytics market is further segmented into professional services and managed services.Professional services are further segmented into consulting, support and maintenance, and system integration and implementation services.



The services play an important part in the overall location analytics implementation process, especially for tracking and navigation.



Cloud deployment to account for larger market size during forecast period

By deployment type, the cloud-based location analytics segment is estimated to account for a larger market size during the forecast period. Cloud-based location solutions enable access to high-definition imagery and street-based maps on the go, driving the growth of the cloud segment in the location analytics market.



Sales and marketing optimization applications to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

The sales and marketing optimization segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.Location intelligence tools reduce the complexity of the sales & marketing processes by gathering adequate relevant data for marketing campaigns and predicting outcomes.



Sales professionals use geospatial analytics and data to analyze customer behavior, improve on-field conversions, and find new leads.



Indoor location segment to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

The location analytics market by location type has been segmented into outdoor and indoor locations. Indoor location technologies streamline the use of smartphones by incorporating GPS and other positioning technologies with style mapping, which provides navigation services.



Asia Pacific to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

Asia Pacific has continually presented lucrative market opportunities for location analytics Solutions providers with an increase in location analytics across its developed and emerging countries.Japan, China, and India have displayed growth opportunities in the location analytics market.



Asia Pacific is expected to appear as the fastest-growing region in location analytics solution demands during the forecast period.



Given below is the breakup of the primary respondents:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 34%, Tier 2 - 43%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-level - 50%, Directors - 30%, and Others - 20%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 25%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, Latin America - 5%

Some prominent players profiled in the study include IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Esri (US), SAS (US), Precisely (US), SAP (Germany), CISCO (US), TomTom (Netherlands), Hexagon (Sweden), Zebra Technologies (US), Alteryx (US), HERE (US), Purple (UK), Galigeo (France), Geomoby (Australia), Quppa (Finland), CleverMaps (Czech Republic), IndoorAtlas (Finland), Lepton Software (India), CARTO (US), TIBCO (US), Sparkgeo (Canada), Ascent Cloud (US), Foursquare (US), MapLarge (Georgia), SedimentIQ (US), Ariadne Maps (Germany), Locale.ai (India), Geoblink (Spain), Nrby (US), Mapidea (Portugal), GapMaps (Australia), and LocationsCloud (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers location analytics across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as Component (Solutions and Services), Location Type (Indoor Location and Outdoor Location), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.



The regional analysis of the location analytics covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall location analytics and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

