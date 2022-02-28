What do locals want? This new restaurant and bar in Miami Beach has an idea

Where do the locals go on Miami Beach?

Hospitality entrepreneur Mike Palma is hoping they head to the new Mickey Burkes, which calls itself “a place for all.”

Tourists, of course, are welcome, too. But the idea for Mickey Burkes, according to Palma, is to be a neighborhood restaurant and bar where locals want to hang out.

Named for a popular figure in the Miami Beach hospitality industry, the new restaurant and bar on Washington Avenue in South Beach features indoor dining in a comfortable space, with high-top and communal tables and plenty of TVs for watching whatever game is near and dear to your competitive heart. On select nights, there will be live music.

Still, cheering for your favorite team is encouraged: If you book a table for 10 or more people Monday through Thursday, everybody’s first drink is on the house.

Located next to Crunch Fitness, the restaurant comes with a strong South Beach pedigree: Managing partner Greg O’Sullivan hails from Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, while Craft Beverage Director Danilo Bozovic comes from Swizzle Rum Bar + Drinkery. Both know their way around the South Beach hospitality scene.

The entrance to Mickey Burkes in Miami Beach.

The menu features such shareable plates as fried pickles, pimento cheese dip, braised short rib poutine fries and Bonchon cauliflower bites. You can also order a charcuterie board, the Kick-Ass Fish & Chips or sandwiches.

Or you can just go all out with a burger, perhaps the Mickey B Burger with bacon, gruyere cheese, arugula, roasted garlic and passionfruit aioli, which comes topped with an organic fried egg. and larger bites.

Desserts include bourbon pie and cheesecake.

Mickey Burkes serves craft cocktails with Danilo Bozovic of Swizzle Rum Bar + Drinkery curating the menu.

Mickey Burke’s

Where: 1265 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: 3 p.m.-5 a.m. Monday-Thursday; 11-5 a.m. Friday-Sunday; happy hour 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and midnight-3 a.m. Monday-Thursday.

Reservations and more information: mickeyburkes.com