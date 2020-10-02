Locals raise patriotic slogans as body of rifleman killed in Pakistani ceasefire violation arrives in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): Locals raised patriotic slogans as the body of the rifleman Shubham Sharma -- who lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in the Naugam Sector of Kupwara district on Thursday--reached his residence in RS Pura, Jammu on Friday.

As the body of the deceased rifleman arrived at the residence, locals waved the Indian tricolour and shouted, "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki jai!" The crowd also shouted "Shubham Sharma, amar rahe."

"After completing the legal process, bodies of the three youths killed in an encounter in Shopian will be handed over to their families. The process has been initiated," said Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh.

His brother told ANI that like his brother, he too would like to join the Army. "I am proud of my brother. I also want to join the Army," he said.

Pakistan on Thursday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing artillery guns and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kieran and Machhhal Sectors of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said that it paid tribute to Late Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Late Rifleman Shubam Sharma "who made the supreme sacrifice" in the ceasefire on Thursday in North Kashmir. In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lt Gen BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the Bravehearts on behalf of the proud nation.

"Late Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Late Rifleman Shubam Sharma were directing their own retaliatory fire from a forward post on the Line of Control in Kupwara district in response to an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan," read a statement from the Indian Army.

Singh and Sharma "laid down their lives" in the line of duty as a result of a direct hit by enemy fire and succumbed to their injuries.

"Late Havildar Kuldeep Singh and Late Rifleman Shubam Sharma were taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honors. In this hour of grief, the Army salutes their sacrifice and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families," the release added. (ANI)

