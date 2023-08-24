Storm chances bubble up in Ontario Thursday after parts of the south flooded

After 50-100+ mm of rain flooded sections of southwestern Ontario on Wednesday, concerns are growing for additional flooding, as rounds of rain and storm chances are still to come on Thursday.

The flooded streets in Tilbury were thanks to a setup known as training thunderstorms. This means one rainy storm is followed by another, and another.

Mark Robinson: Tilbury, Ontario. Aug. 23, 2023. Heavy rain, flooding, localized flood, floods. 1

Localized flooding in Tilbury, Ont., on Aug. 23, 2023. (Mark Robinson/The Weather Network)

As well, a drastically different air mass will spread over parts of Ontario, with a near 20-degree difference in the humidex from Toronto to Windsor on Thursday.

Thursday

Areas: Southern Ontario

Timing: Thursday afternoon and evening

Weather: Thursday's setup may have a bit of déjà vu to Wednesday, with less training thunderstorms, but more storm energy nosing northward. The extreme southwest will feel this thunderstorm energy as very muggy conditions with a humidex value of 46 is forecast in Windsor.

Baron - ON humidex - Thursday - Aug23

But it's a sharp cutoff as a humidex of 26 is expected in Toronto. The drastically different air masses will set up the continued active weather boundary for rainy conditions between Windsor and Hamilton once again.

In addition, some computer models indicate lines of storms sweeping through Thursday evening, which could increase wind gusts to 90 km/h or more.

image7

Rain chances continue into the weekend

Friday will be a much drier day, though with a small chance for some isolated rain showers in some areas. That will be short-lived as yet another low sets its eyes on Ontario for Saturday, likely interrupting weekend outdoor plans.

Prepare

Make sure to keep up-to-date on your local forecast information and alerts. If you are outdoors in an area with a severe weather threat, make sure you have a safety plan in place in case you need to get to shelter.

If a severe thunderstorm approaches your location, remain mindful of trees or tree limbs that loom near your home. Trees falling into buildings are a significant source of injury during strong storms. Try to avoid rooms where trees may cause damage during high winds.

The greatest danger in any thunderstorm is lightning. If you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck by lightning.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Ontario.