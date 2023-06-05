Local woman using her own story to help others

June Marchildon knows what rock bottom feels like.

“I honestly hit the floor on my hands and knees and I prayed with everything I was worth,” she says about the moment she decided to stop using drugs. “I didn’t want to hurt my kids anymore.”

After years of drug and alcohol use, she’s found her calling in helping people who are where she was before she got sober.

“It is my life now, it’s my high, my true love now,” she says. “It’s my passion now.”

Marchildon started her career volunteering to hand out care kits to unhoused people.

“We would give out little bags with hygiene kits and food and stuff, and an opportunity came up to volunteer at Living Space, and I was in my element,” she says. “I said to my friend, I want to work here.”

After a short stint as a volunteer, she was encouraged to apply for a paid position.

“I said, I have no credentials, I’ve got lived experience, and I shared my story, and Jason (Sereda, the former executive director) said to apply, and I did,” Marchildon says. “And then my life was amazing because I was helping people.”

It’s been 16 years since Marchildon used drugs. Helping others is part of what keeps her fighting for her sobriety.

“It’s almost like a hamster on the wheel, and you just keep doing the same thing, over and over and over again,” she said. “I didn’t want that anymore.”

Her journey with drug use started at a young age and addiction was a fixture in her family growing up in Toronto.

“When I grew up, that’s all I knew was alcohol and drugs and violence,” she said. “This was all normal to me, so by the time I was 11 or 12, I was already an addict.”

She said that she didn’t think about her drug use as a problem.

“I thought I was just a teenager starting to experiment with drugs and alcohol, but that wasn’t the case,” she says. “I can look back now and see how deep I was, and it wasn’t just experimenting.”

While she was able to stop using when she started having children, a back injury sent her down a path with painkillers.

“Once I had babies, I stayed sober for years,” she says. “There was no drugs or alcohol allowed in our house.”

The injury left her in pain that she still has to deal with today.

“My back was never the same, and I was put on Tylenol 3s, then it just progressed, then it was Percocets, and Oxy and then it was fentanyl patches, and in my addict mind, I was like it’s prescribed, I’m allowed to do this,” she says. “And I thought I was doing good because I had quit drinking and drugging.”

She wasn’t offered alternatives to treat the injury until years later. By then, she was addicted to the pills she’d been prescribed.

“It was like ‘here, take these pills and shoo’,” she said. “As I got older, they suggested physio.”

Marchildon says it got worse when she and her former partner split in her 20s.

“He started taking the kids on the weekends, and I started going out on the weekends and started dabbling again,” she said.

Marchildon said that she tried to stop using multiple times.

“I went to the Jubilee Centre and I dug deep for the first time, I really really went back to all those years of trauma and I started healing,” she says. “I really worked at it, and I really wanted it so bad, and I’ve continued.”

Her time in the Jubilee Centre was 16 years ago. She's thankful for the services that were available locally.

“When I left Jubilee, I wasn’t just magically cured,” she said. “It’s a fight every day, I stayed with those supports for seven years, and I didn’t stop, and I did it every day. I took all those years and all that power with me, and now I’m sharing it with other people.”

Marchildon also advocates for safe consumption sites and safe supply.

“I ended up on methadone because when I got sober, I said I don’t want to feel the buzz anymore,” she says. “So I went on methadone, which saved my life and let me get off all the opioids.”

She says her lived experiences give her another connection to the people she works with.

“You just can’t understand it unless you’ve truly been there, and known that struggle,” she says. “You build a different rapport with people.”

“Nobody wants to be an addict, nobody wakes up every day and says ‘Yay! I’m an addict!’” she said. “People just don’t fully understand it, and they think it’s easy to just say ‘Oh, I’m not going to do this drug today’, you literally have to fight for your life.”

Sharing her story is a joyful thing for her now.

“It’s almost like giving back in a sense,” she says. “If it can just help one person, catches one ear, one heart, that’s my goal in life now, is to help people who are where I’ve been.”

Her message to those who are looking for help is to keep at it.

“If you want it, you can get it, you just can’t give up,” she says. “Anybody can do it.”

Now, Marchildon's a grandmother of four girls, who she says she loves spending time with and she’s looking forward to the work she can do, and the life she can live.

“My life is bliss, my grandkids are older, my kids are older, and now I feel like I’m going to get to live with clear eyes,” she said. “I’m looking forward to my future.”

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com