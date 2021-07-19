Local train services resume in Mumbai

Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Local train services, which were affected on Central Main Line and Harbour Line due to incessant rainfall, resumed in Mumbai on Monday morning.

"Trains on Central Main Line, Harbour Line, and Trans Harbour line are running in Mumbai," informed Central Railway.

Meanwhile, India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

As many as 22 people have died in rain-related incidents in the city on Sunday. Rescue operations are still underway.

With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging. Rainwater has even entered many houses in Mumbai. (ANI)