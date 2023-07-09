Local teens Cremaschi, Allen score first MLS goals as Inter Miami ties D.C. United 2-2

A feisty group of six Under-21 Inter Miami players, all South Florida products of the club’s youth academy, held their own on the road against D.C. United Saturday night.

Both Miami goals were scored by local teens, 18-year-old Benjamin Cremaschi of Key Biscayne and 19-year-old Noah Allen of Pembroke Pines, who scored their first MLS goals nine minutes apart.

Despite their courage and effort, the game ended in a 2-2 tie after Miami conceded two equalizing goals in the second half at Audi Field. It was Miami’s third tie in a row, extending its winless streak to 10 games. The team remains in last place in the Eastern Conference, eight points from the playoff line with 13 games to go.

It was the last game under the direction of interim Miami coach Javi Morales, who will now join new head coach Tata Martino’s staff as the veteran Argentine coach takes full charge on Monday. Martino, who watched the game from the stands with his staff, is expected to be on the sideline for the next game at St. Louis City SC on Saturday.

“Of course we came to DC to get three points, but we had five homegrowns on the field and finished with six, and it’s not because I was the coach of the academy before,” Morales said. “It’s because right now that’s all we have. But I’m so happy and proud to give those players opportunities because DC had DPs (Designated Players) on the field, and we had homegrowns and they competed well.”

Superstars Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are on their way to inject the Inter Miami squad with world-class quality and make a late season push to the playoffs. Messi and Busquets are expected to be formally introduced at an “Unveil” ceremony July 16 at DRV PNK Stadium. Alba’s attendance is up in the air, as his wife is expecting their third child any day.

If the three former FC Barcelona teammates were watching Saturday’s game on T.V., they got an idea of the youthful energy they will encounter upon their arrival.

Cremaschi scored the first goal of the night, a 60th minute blast with his right foot off a pass from Robert Taylor. The Argentine American teenager was swarmed by his teammates after the goal.

“It was an exciting goal for me,” Cremaschi said. “It was Javi’s last game as head coach, and I’m happy I could score a goal before he leaves. The whole team is excited for these new players coming, especially me. But right now we have to keep on focusing on working and wait until the other players come.”

Morales, who coached Cremaschi in the youth academy, was delighted to see him score.

“I’m so proud of Benja not just for that goal, but for how he played the last few games, that’s the Benja I know,” said Morales. “He has such a bright future, 18 years old. I’m so happy for him and his family.”

D.C. tied the game five minutes later on a Taxi Fountas goal, and then Allen reclaimed the lead for Miami in the 68th minute. It looked like Miami was going to get its first win since May 13, but D.C. rallied again. Shoddy Miami defending left D.C. player Nigel Robertha unmarked near the goal, and he made it 2-2.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender made seven saves for Miami, including three spectacular heads-up plays.

“This team is moving forward, and with the names coming and the changes to come, we are going to grow,” Cremaschi said. “We (young players) were not scared or afraid of the physical battles.”

It remains to be seen what role the academy products will play once Messi, Busquets and Alba arrive. Ian Fray, 20, of Coconut Creek and David Ruiz, 19, of Little Havana, started the past several games and stood out. Edison Azcona, 19, of Deerfield Beach, and Israel Boatright, 18, of Coral Springs, played Saturday.

Cremaschi said Martino is “the right guy to lead us”. He is eager to learn from him and feels the teenagers are ready to compete alongside the big names.

“I know what I have to do to maintain my position on the team, even with the big names coming,” he said. “It was an exciting night for us (academy players). You see the potential from the players coming up in Miami and how the six of us can contribute and not just look like young guys but look like mature players.”

Midfielder Nico Stefanelli left the game midway through the first half with a sprained ankle. Morales said he hopes it is not too serious, but Stefanelli will be evaluated in the next few days.

Miami was missing Gold Cup players DeAndre Yedlin (USA) and Kamal Miller (Canada) for the fourth game in a row. Canada plays the United States in the quarterfinals on Sunday, so either Yedlin or Miller will return to the Miami squad this week.

Morales feels he has prepared the team well for Martino.

“I have noticed a positive change in the squad,” Morales said. “We were missing a lot of players, but the young kids responded. The last four games the team has displayed an identity of a team that tries to win, tries to construct scoring chances, and when we lose the ball, everyone works hard to recover. Of course, we made mistakes because we are very young, but the team showed me that this transition to Tata will be much better because of how the team is playing now.”