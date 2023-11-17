Local students hear about military from a serving armed forces member

WALKERTON – Cpl. Nick Coppis, a member of the Grey and Simcoe Foresters, told students at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Walkerton what it’s like to serve in today’s military. His presentation was part of the school’s marking of Remembrance Day.

Coppis provided a brief outline of Canada’s military history including the First and Second World Wars, and Korea, known as the “Forgotten War.” This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean war.

He noted it’s also the 75th anniversary of the United Nations peacekeeping, and remarked how one of Canada’s most well known former prime ministers, Lester B. Pearson, won the Nobel Peace Prize (in 1957) for his work in establishing the first peacekeeping force.

Today’s Canadian Armed Forces personnel assist in training the Ukraine military, and are involved in Latvia, Romania, the Baltic Sea area and the Far East.

At home, he said, the military has helped fight forest fires this past summer, and assists in other natural disasters.

The Canadian military strive to protect “freedom, democracy and human rights,” Coppis said.

How can we support our armed forces?

“Wear a poppy; attend a Rembrance Day ceremony; speak with an aviator, soldier or sailor,” Coppis said.

He answered a number of questions from the students, including why he’d joined the armed forces.

The answer was, he developed an interest early, at age five or six.

He’s been in the armed forces for seven years, and joined right out of high school. He said he’s taken courses right across Canada and made a lot of good friends. While he’s never served overseas, he did assist in battling the flooding in the Ottawa area in 2019 – long days of filling sandbags to protect homes and businesses.

He also spoke to the students about the importance of being a peacekeeper – something they can be right in their own school and community.

“You can be peacekeepers right here,” he said.

As for education – it depends on what you want to be in the military, explaining you can be a plumber, or just about any occupation.

The Grey and Simcoe Foresters, founded in 1936, is a Primary Reserve infantry regiment, part of 31 Canadian Brigade Group, with locations in Barrie and Owen Sound.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times