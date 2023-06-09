Local Students Compete at Provincials

The final sports activity of the school year for most schools is Track & Field and the penultimate meet for high school students took place in Saskatoon on June 2nd and 3rd at the Gordie Howe Athletic Complex. The Provincial Track & Field is what every serious high school track athlete has their sites set on. Competing against the best of one’s peers from all corners of the province can sometimes encourage young athletes to look seriously at the world of the professional athlete…after all who hasn’t dreamed of competing at the Olympics.

While Provincials may be a far cry from the Olympics for most rural students it is the biggest competition they will ever compete in and the sense of pride at making it to that level of competition can give a huge boost to an athlete’s self-esteem. Often students from rural schools are at a disadvantage when they come up against students from city schools as they don’t have the same opportunities available to them simply because of where they live. The coaching provided in rural schools may be phenomenal, and often it is, but the advantage of being able to hone one’s skill year-round and possibly being able to work with a variety of coaches gives urban students an undeniable edge. So, when rural students qualify for Provincials, regardless of their placing when the meet is over, it should be a celebratory event. Students who advanced to Provincials from our region included: Morgan Jule, Sabrina Bussière, Breanna Brockman, Hudson Hauber, Alexie Palchinski, Kaitlyn Gampe, Ethan Lizotte, Cohen Palchinski, Christian Ward, Cameron Jacobson, Danika Skoworodko, Anika Elgersma, Maxton Neudorf, David Htoo, Ryder Chicoine, and Dallas Rock.

Eighteen students representing the communities of Bruno, Vonda, Middle Lake, Cudworth, Wakaw, Rosthern, and Bellevue competed in the weekend competitions, and ten finished in the top ten in their event. They include Ryder Chicoine from Bellevue in Sr. Boys high jump, long jump, and triple jump; Hudson Hauber from Cudworth in Sr. Boys 400 m; Breanna Brockman from Middle Lake in Sr. Girls 1500 m and 3000 m; Christian Ward from Wakaw in Jr. Boys javelin; Cohen Palchinski from Cudworth in Int. Boys shot put; Dallas Rock from Bellevue in Int. Boys discus; and Danika Skoworodko from Wakaw in Int. Girls long jump. Congratulations to these ten athletes for finishing in the top ten in the province and congratulations to the other athletes for being in the top 26. Well done.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder